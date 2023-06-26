Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp went to his first Pride

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has joined his first Pride celebrations in the US, and his Instagram photos are pure joy.

After getting his breakthrough role as Will Byers in the Netflix series, Noah Schnapp came out as gay on TikTok in January.

Pride Month celebrations have been underway all month in the US, and the 53rd annual New York City Pride March was on Sunday (US time).

The 18-year-old actor posted to Instagram photos of himself with family and friends, weating a rainbow headband and wristbands and a tank top printed with “Straight Outta the Closet”.

“First pride,” he wrote.

Festivalgoers also spotted the actor taking part in the NYC Pride March through Manhattan.

In one of his photos, Noah Schnapp is seen among the Pride revellers in the fountain at Washington Square Park, and at a pool party in another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karine Schnapp (@karine.schnapp)

Noah Schnapp came out in January

In January, Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a casual TikTok to his millions of followers.

In the TikTok, the 18-year-old actor revealed his loved ones’ reaction when he worked up the courage to come out to them.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” he wrote.

Noah lay in bed while lip syncing to the TikTok audio, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In the caption, Noah also wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Stranger Things fans will get closure on Will Byers

Over the show’s run, Stranger Things fans have long believed that Noah Schnapp’s teenage character Will Byers is a secretly gay.

Noah Schnapp has promised fans they’ll get closure on his character’s sexuality as the wait continues for the show’s fifth and final season.

“The way they closed the show is just perfect. The story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will,” he told Forbes.

Last year, Noah first confirmed character Will Byers is gay and in love with his on-screen best friend Mike.

The actor said it’s “pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike”, and explained the signs have “always been there” throughout Stranger Things.

“Obviously, it was hinted at in season one,” Noah said.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew. Is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.

“Now it’s 100 per cent clear he is gay and does love Mike.

“So many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.