Straight viewer confused by Red White & Royal Blue’s gay sex scene

Jordan Hirst
Red, White & Royal Blue gay sex scene streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video’s cheesy and breezy new gay flick Red, White & Royal Blue is confusing some straight people who are learning for the first time that gay men can have sex face-to-face.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the son of the US president Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a British Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

The two men begin the story as rivals, but after a diplomatic incident have to feign a friendship that very quickly escalates into a romance.

Red, White & Royal Blue is an adaptation of a bestselling gay YA rom-com novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

The movie has received mixed reviews. But the flick’s pivotal missionary sex scene has gone viral with some of the book’s straight female fans a bit confused.

Even with the tender gay sex scene, Red, White & Royal Blue has sparked a lot of ~discourse~ over why US censors gave the light-as-a-feather flick a US R-rating.

Director Matthew López said while he didn’t tone anything down, he didn’t expect the rating.

“I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show,” he told People.

“It plays exactly how I wanted it to play. But I do question whether if it had been a man and a woman, we’d [have] still gotten an R rating.

“I also generally question the MPA’s preference for violence over sexuality, it seems.

“I think if there had been a scene of violence between them, I could have kept a PG-13 rating. But because they’re having sex and they’re two men, we got an R.”

The director said he aimed for a PG-13 rating, but didn’t compromise on the storytelling.

“I wanted to make sure the film was accessible to as many people as possible,” he said.

“I didn’t want to limit who the audience would be. But I also didn’t want to limit my ability to tell the story in the way that I wanted to tell it.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming in Australia now on Prime Video.

