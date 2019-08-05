‘Straight pride’ rally organiser slammed by her gay son

One of the organisers of a “Straight Pride” rally in California has been called out by her estranged gay son.

Mylinda Mason (pictured, left) is one of the organisers of a Straight Pride rally set to take place in Modesto, California, later this month.

But her son, Matthew Mason, has said he wants the local council to block the event because it could get violent.

“We don’t want hate in Modesto. I am making sure Modesto is not a place for hate speech,” he told the Modesto Bee.

“I am all for free speech, I am not for free speech when it incites violence.”

Mason said his family rejected him when he came out as gay at age 19. He’s organising an LGBTIQ candlelight vigil to counter the planned rally.

“I am working with my community to provide spaces for us to work together and utilise our right to public discourse to provide safety, diversity and love in our city,” he said.

Straight Pride rally organisers fighting ‘malevolent homosexual movement’

A group called the National Straight Pride Coalition is organising the “straight pride” rally. The group claim in their mission statement the “malevolent Homosexual Movement” will destroy civilisation.

They want to protect heterosexuality, Christianity, Western Civilization, as well as Caucasians, whom they call the “biological majority”.

The group says the “enemies of the cross” desire “the total destruction of Christianity” to establish their own “replacement belief system of Satanic Humanism as the dominant cultural and societal paradigm of an enslaved humanity.”

Matthew Mason said: “They believe Western Civilization should be straight, white and Christian with a very specific gender binary.”

“They believe this should be a culture war. It’s rhetoric I’ve heard my whole life.

“You can have straight pride but you don’t have to say that means [LGBTIQ people] are deviants.

“You can be Christians, but you don’t have to dictate that people in the LGBTQ+ community are not Christians.”

Mylinda Mason told the Modesto Bee being estranged from her son was “heartbreaking” and “any parent feels this way.”

On the straight pride event, she said: “[The] intolerance does not come from our side.

“We are more than happy to see they are going to have a candlelight vigil. We are not happy they are going to try to shut down our side and deny us peaceful assembly.

“It’s obvious we have two opposing views. It is the other side that wants the opposing view shut down. It’s not our side.”

