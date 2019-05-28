‘Straight pride’ badges are back up for sale on Amazon

A UK retailer on Amazon is selling a “straight pride flag” badge, and this one is even blander than the one that went viral last year.

Hornet reported that a UK retailer named Emblem-Gifts is selling their “Straight Pride LGBT Oblong Lapel Pin Badge” for £4 ($AU7.30).

The pin badge features three black-and-white flag designs with dull grey stripes and one pin showing two blue and pink rectangles joined by an empty heart-shaped space.

Last year, another UK seller ended up pulling their own “straight pride” pin badge from sale on Amazon.

The “Heterosexual Pride Wavy Gold Plated Flag Pin Badge” featured stripes of various shades of beige.

The product went viral last April attracting ridicule before its seller, a company called 1000 Flags, pulled it from sale.

One person tweeted at the time, “The point of ‘straight pride’ is really to make fun of queer people. Fortunately, this thing is as hideous and bland as the folks who would buy it,”

“The ‘straight pride’ flag is so hilariously beige I’d say it’s a meta commentary on the unoriginal staidness of heterosexuality, if I believed any straight person could understand that,” another wrote.

Another person tweeted, “The irony of a straight pride flag looking like an eyeshadow palette.”

As the popular LGBTIQ internet meme reads, “Pride was not born of a need to celebrate being LGBTQ, but our right to exist without persecution.

“Instead of wondering why there isn’t a straight pride movement, be thankful you don’t need one.”

