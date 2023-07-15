Str8 Spider Man fans gutted by Tom Holland backshots

Anguished screams continue to ring out over metropolitan areas worldwide as str8 Spider-Man fans react to a Tom Holland TV character taking backshots in The Crowded Room.

Scroll down for vids.

Don’t bother telling the homophobes ‘It’s called acting’. The dumb fcks just don’t get it.

The Crowded Room

Two NSFW scenes in Episode 8 of Apple’s The Crowded Room have the knickers of str8 Spider-Man fans totally twisted. Tom Holland has gay sex in both scenes. He gives a blowjob in one and takes backshots in the other.

And his str8 Spider-Man fans are hurting.

“Not my Spider-Man,” they sob.

Poor darlings.

Of course, the forces of good are fighting back against the sad homophobic snowflakes, but first, you want to see the scenes. Prepare for disappointment. Not as explicit as you’d expect from the carry-on.

In real life, Tom Holland goes out with actor and singer Zendaya who is also not scared to shoot NSFW television scenes.

