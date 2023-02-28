Storm Reid claps back at homophobic trolls after TLOU Ep. 7

Actress Storm Reid made her debut as Riley in episode seven of HBO’s The Last of Us, in which she shares a tender moment with her “best friend” and roommate Ellie.

The subplot is the second queer romance to be explored in the show, with episode three featuring a heart-wrenching love story between actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

And much like in the aftermath of that episode, homophobic trolls have reared their ugly heads once again.

Storm kicks up

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Storm spoke out against the backlash and emphasized the importance of sharing queer experiences in film and TV.

“We are telling important stories,” she says. “We’re telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for.

“That’s what makes good storytelling because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world.”

Storm also references comments made by her co-star Bella Ramsey, who said, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” in response to the backlash of episode 3.

Storm emphasizes that there is no excuse for homophobia in 2023.

If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight,” she said.

“There’s so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people — or anybody — love each other?”

“Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

Despite the controversy, Storm’s performance in the episode is receiving wide praise.

The emotional episode depicts the pair sharing their first kiss after spending one last night together before Storm’s character leaves.

The Last of Us is streaming in Australia on Binge.

