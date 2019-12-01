Stop Workplace Bullying – everyone has right to safe workplace

Everyone has the right to a safe workplace. So, we should all aim to stop workplace bullying. However, many people do not understand what bullying is, or the remedy.

Both state and federal laws protect employees from workplace bullying and harassment.

Workplace bullying and harassment can debilitate victims. Indeed, it can lead to health issues, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

What is workplace bullying?

According to the Fair Work Act, workplace bullying consists of an individual or a group repeatedly behaving unreasonably towards another worker. Consequently, that behaviour creates a risk to the worker’s health and safety.

The law specifically refers to behaviour that is:

unreasonable

repeated

impacts the worker’s health and safety

Also, bullying can take the form of verbal, physical, psychological, or social abuse by an individual or group of people in the workplace.

However, bullying does not include management action carried out in a reasonable manner.

Examples of bullying:

threats

humiliation

shouting

sarcasm

intimidation and coercion

singling out or ostracism

innuendo

rumour-mongering

disrespect and mocking

discrimination

exclusion from work events

unreasonable work expectations, including too little or too much work, or work below or beyond a worker’s skill level

Who is protected from workplace bullying?

All employees, and also students on work experience, contractors, subcontractors and volunteers are protected from bullying under the law.

Who Can Help?

Look after yourself

Workplace bullying can affect people in different ways.

Therefore, it is vitally important to look after your health, safety and well being.

If someone makes physical threats against you or your property, contact the police immediately by calling Triple 0.

If you are feeling anxious or depressed, make sure that you talk to someone.

Speak to a friend, or you can make an appointment to see your doctor, or otherwise, contact:

beyondblue on 1300 22 4636

Lifeline on 13 11 44

