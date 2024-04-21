Music

Stop Right Now! Spice Girls reunite for Posh’s birthday

spice girls posh's birthday stop right now

All five Spice Girls reunited for Posh’s birthday last night, and they even jumped up for a singalong to classic hit Stop Right Now.

Of course, Scary Spice has previously teased a Spice Girls reunion for 2024, but we think she meant something a bit more substantial.

Meanwhile, David Beckham, the birthday girl’s hubby, posted a video of the entire Spice Girls lineup singing along to Stop Right Now.

Scary Spice hinted at a 2024 reunion on British television last month.

“We are definitely doing something.

“I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go. I’m in trouble now.”

She previously told an English paper that it was Posh pushing for the reunion. Posh was often seen before as the Spice Girl responsible for nixing reunion proposals.

“We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together.

“This time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘Come on, let’s all do something’.

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon.”

That was last July and — like other proposed reunions — we heard nothing after.

Let’s see this time.

 

Want something a bit spicier?

Spice Girls reunion for Glastonbury in 2024?

2022: Baby confirms 2023 Aussie tour. (Hint: like the 2013 Aussie tour Scary promised, it never happened.)

Is the latest Spice Girls reunion over before it started?

 

