‘Stop’: Natalie Bassingthwaighte blasts trolls and tabloids

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has issued a public plea on Instagram after she and her same-sex partner went public with their relationship.

The Rogue Traders frontwoman shared in a recent interview that after her marriage to bandmate Cameron McGlinchey ended, she was now with a woman.

Earlier this week, she confirmed that her new parter is Queenslander Pip Loth. Pip, a stage manager who uses they/them pronouns, went to Nat’s weekend gig in Melbourne and they later posted a sweet message calling her “the most incredible woman”.

On Friday, Natalie Bassingthwaighte took to Instagram to thank her followers for their “love and support” for which she’s “so incredibly grateful”.

But sadly added, “on the flipside, with love comes hate,” referring to some of the awful comments her social media posts attracted.

“I don’t understand how people have time to go on someone’s page and comment so viciously and horrifically, and intentionally make people feel awful,” she said.

“It’s not accepted on my page, and I won’t have it. My team will be looking at the comments and blocking anyone who says anything negative towards anyone I love.

“That includes my family, that includes Cam, that includes my kids and that includes my girlfriend. We all deserve respect and love because we are all human.”

‘Making up stories about us’

Natalie Bassingthwaighte also indirectly spoke out about some shocking tabloid reporting about her new relationship.

In the initial interview, Nat said she feared being outed and the media attention on her separation and new love had “terrified” her.

Then, before she and Pip went public, the Daily Mail went ahead and named the wrong woman as the singer’s new partner. The outlet published paparazzi photos of the woman in a now-deleted story.

Even after Nat and Pip confirmed their relationship, the Daily Mail doubled down with another now-deleted story, naming the wrong woman again and claiming Nat’s love life was “complicated”.

Nat didn’t name and shame, but said on Instagram, “I won’t accept paparazzi coming to my front door, following my friends, making up stories about us.

“It’s a load of crap. It’s not acceptable, and I want it to stop.”

Natalie Bassingthwaighte pleads for kindness

Nat finished her post urging everyone to “be kind. You don’t know what people are going through, you really don’t.

“Focus on yourself, focus on being the best version of yourself you can be and that will radiate out.

“Hate just brings more hate … and I don’t have any hate in my life.

“I’m happy, I’m safe, I’m well, and I wish you nothing but the same.”

Read next: Rogue Traders talk reuniting and return to Big Gay Day

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.