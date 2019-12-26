Stonewall open for HIV & STI FAST testing over holiday break

Stonewall Medical Centre recently launched its pilot Fast Access Sexual Testing program (FAST) on Thursday nights. Stonewall remains open for HIV & STI FAST testing and other services over the Christmas/New Year break, except for public holidays.

Faster sexual health screening means earlier treatments and earlier treatments mean earlier resolution with fewer complications.

The FAST program operates each Thursday night, 5 pm – 9 pm.

HIV & STI FAST testing

FAST offers screening for HIV, chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and Hepatitis A, B, & C. Stonewall Medical Centre accepts both bookings and walk-ins during the pilot.

Stonewall offers bulk billing to cover 100% of the FAST consultation to all Medicare cardholders.

With bulk-billed pathology services onsite for specimen collection during the pilot, Stonewall Medical Centre is usually able to offer results the following day, or by Saturday at the latest. If follow-up is needed Doctors are available Friday, Saturday and Monday in a regular GP appointment at concessional rates where eligible.

Stonewall is also open over the Christmas and New Year break, except for the public holidays.

Sexual Health Check Certificate of Attendance

FAST clinic services also include issue of government-approved Sexual Health Check Certificates of Attendance for sex-workers.

Stonewall Medical Centre is located at 52 Newmarket Road, Windsor QLD. It’s on the corner of Swan Terrace and Newmarket Road. There is discreet onsite Parking and nearby bus and train services.

Stonewall Medical Centre has been proudly serving Brisbane’s LGBTIQ community since 1995.

