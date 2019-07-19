Stonewall Medical Centre seeking nurse

Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre is looking for their first practice nurse to join their team.

The registered nurse will join the LGBTIQ practice’s clinical team: six GP’s and two sexual health physicians, a practice manager and practice principal to deliver high quality care.

Advertisements

The position will begin on a casual/part-time basis with the possibility to increase to full time as need develops.

As well as general practice duties, the nurse’s responsibilities will include triage urgent cases, wound care, immunisations and vaccine management, chronic disease care plans and health assessments.

Based in the suburb of Windsor, Stonewall Medical Centre has a large patient base from the LGBTIQ+ community as well as PLHIV and people who use drugs. The nurse role will require cultural sensitivity and awareness of vulnerable populations without judgement or stigma.

Stonewall proudly welcomes everyone without judgement, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, cultural origin, history or medical condition.

Those interested in the practice nurse position can phone (07) 3857 1222 for more details. Also, they can send a cover letter and resume to practice manager Adrian Waldock via email reception@stonewall.com.au.

Stonewall Medical Centre’s history in Brisbane

Last June, former Australian Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce officially opened Stonewall’s recently-expanded premises in Windsor.

Both Dr David Orth and Dr Wendell Rosevear founded the Gay & Lesbian Health Service in 1989. The Service was in part a response to government inaction over the AIDS crisis.

Following decriminalisation in 1991, Dr Orth and Dr Rosevear established Brisbane’s first openly LGBTIQ GP clinic, Gladstone Road Medical Centre.

After demand from the newly visible LGBTIQ community, Stonewall Medical Centre was established at Windsor in 1995.

Dr Rosevear is now Stonewall’s sole owner and practice principal.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.