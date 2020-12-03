Stonewall offers Tele-Sexual Health to trans patients in remote areas

Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre is offering patients in remote areas expert sexual health advice over video consultation with their specialists via their new Tele-Sexual Health service.

Do you live in an area away from the big cities? Are you transgender or gender diverse and looking for medical care but wondering where to go?

Is your local doctor the same doctor your parents and grandparents see?

This may make you feel a little uneasy about talking to them about hormones and how you transition.

If so, Stonewall Medical Centre is offering its Tele-Sexual Health Qld (TSHQ) service to patients in remote areas.

Dr Fabiola Martin and Dr Graham Neilsen at Stonewall Medical Centre

Stonewall Medical Centre has only run the service for a short time. However, already Dr Fabiola Martin and Dr Graham Neilsen (pictured above) have helped patients all over Queensland and even as far away as Tasmania.

Not only have they helped patients with gender-affirming treatment including initiation of testosterone, estrogen or testosterone blockers if clinically necessary, they’ve also assisted others with HIV and other STI management as well as sexual dysfunction.

“Providing easy access to sexual health advice for all people in Queensland and not just to those who live close to Stonewall Medical Centre is important to us,” Dr Nielsen told QNews.com.au.

Obviously, there are some things that cannot be done via video consultation. In these cases, your local GP may also be asked to assist if on the rare occasion a physical examination is required.

Prescriptions for medication and pathology requests can also be sent to the patient directly from Brisbane during a video consultation.

TSHQ allows remote patients to access healthcare from their own home. They won’t need to travel long distances or take time off work to see a Sexual Health Specialist.

Both Dr Martin and Dr Nielsen bulk bill the TSHQ video consultations to all patients with a Medicare Card.

“We don’t want distance, time and cost to prevent a person from improving the quality of their sexual wellbeing,” Dr Martin said.

What you need to use the Tele-Sexual Health (TSHQ) service

A Medicare card

Referral from a GP

Live more than 15km from Stonewall Medical Centre

Private and quiet space

Internet-connected device (laptop, tablet or phone)

To find out more about the Tele-Sexual Health Qld service, visit Stonewall’s website or call (07) 3857 1222.

