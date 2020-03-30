StoneCroft – a north Tassie bush home fit for princes

Once upon a time, on an island not far away, two handsome princes — Craig and Rodney — bought their dream home on the road to Ben Lomond in northern Tasmania. They would eventually name their fairytale kingdom StoneCroft.

The princes toiled night and day clearing rocks, planting hundreds of trees and making walking tracks through their bush block.

They then turned their attention to the house.

The princes created an entrance hall fit for a queen with a circular staircase leading to the main living area upstairs.

They designed those living areas to take advantage of the glorious views of the Tassie bush available from every window.

Planning to eventually open a B&B, they added a fifth bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom and a separate lounge.

The princes settled into life at StoneCroft with their much loved bearded collies.

Life was good. They enjoyed the changes of the seasons and the annual returning of the swallows. Majestic wedge-tailed eagles soared the thermals and raised their young. StoneCroft played host to kookaburras, wild deer, wallabies, possums, Tassie devils, wombats, echidnas and many other creatures large and small.

With Ben Lomond National Park about 10km up the road, the princes enjoyed skiing in winter and year-round bushwalking and mountain biking. Sundays they visited the markets in the nearby historic village of Evandale. They bought local fresh produce and browsed the craft and bric-a-brac stalls.

They installed a huge flag pole at StoneCroft and flew the rainbow flag on the crest of their hill.

However, in recent years, Craig became unwell. Sadly, he died suddenly last May and the house and land is too much for one person to manage alone.

Therefore Rodney needs to offer his formerly happy home to another couple.

He hopes another couple will find the same happiness at StoneCroft that he and Craig had there.

There’s more pics and more info at the realestate.com.au listing.

Maybe you could continue this story, add your tales and live happily ever after in your own patch of paradise.

