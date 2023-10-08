Stoker wins LNP preselection for QLD seat of Oodgeroo

Never say die. Amanda Stoker, despite never yet winning a public vote for elected office, will try again at the 2024 Queensland state election. The LNP today announced Stoker as its candidate for the state seat of Oodgeroo.

Stoker lost both her previous attempts to win elected office. She stood unsuccessfully as a Senate candidate for the LNP at the 2013 and 2022 federal elections. She was appointed to her sole term of office as a federal Senator in 2018 after the retirement of George Brandis.

But Stoker has a way to go before she equals the record of the spectacularly unelectable Lyle Shelton. (Who previously worked for the outgoing LNP member for Oodgeroo, among the various political parties he’s been involved with.)

Senator Amanda Stoker

As a conservative LNP senator, Stoker did not take long to show her hand regarding the LGBTQIA+ communities. In 2019, she launched a petition asking for support for her advocacy against ‘the transgender agenda’.

Scommo’s Assistant Minister for Women also distinguished herself by headlining a pro-life march in Brisbane in 2022.

Like so many other conservatives before her, when her senate term ended, Stoker became a Sky News host.

But now, the former Senator will contest the picturesque bayside seat of Oodgeroo for the LNP. Unlike NSW and Victoria, trans rights have never become much of a battleground in the Queensland parliament. It will be interesting to see if Stoker modifies her priorities to fit in or attempts to impose her transgender agenda over the usual state priorities of health, housing and roads.

