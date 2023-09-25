‘Still mates’: I Kissed A Boy couple confirm they’ve split

I Kissed a Boy couple Ollie King and Dan Harry Glendinning have confirmed that they’ve split up.

The pair met during the first series of the BBC gay dating show. It premiered in the UK in May, hosted by Dannii Minogue, and only recently arrived on Aussie streaming.

Spoiler alert!

In the penultimate episode, Ollie and Dan committed to continuing their relationship outside the I Kissed A Boy villa.

Then in the special reunion episode, the pair said they were still together.

But now Ollie has confirmed the pair’s relationship has now come to an end, but added they’re “still mates”.

“Folks, it feels weird to be making a ‘public’ announcement about something so personal,” Ollie wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“But since many of you have been on the journey and supported us since day one, I want to let you know that Dan and I aren’t together anymore.

“We are still mates and there’s no bad blood, we’ll still be hanging out etc.

“We both want to move forward and will massively appreciate you respecting that this is a vulnerable thing for us to share.

“Thank you for supporting us so much through this crazy last year.”

The boys’ split comes three months after the the first series finished screening in the UK. The show filmed towards the end of last year.

Two weeks ago, I Kissed A Boy finally arrived on Australian streaming on 10 Play.

Ollie was part of the show’s original lineup. He coupled up with Ben but after a few days decided they were better as friends.

Then, Ollie and Dan later fell for each other soon after meeting on the show.

During the final kiss-off committed to continuing the relationship.

Earlier this month, the two men reunited with I Kissed A Boy host Dannii Minogue in the UK a year after filming the show.

