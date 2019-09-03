Steven Oliver’s new play ‘From Darkness’ to debut in Brisbane

Writer Steven Oliver new play From Darkness is “the kind of storytelling experience that will take audiences from tears to belly-laughs all in the space of 70 minutes,” says La Boite CEO and Artistic Director Todd MacDonald.

From Darkness is a gripping, darkly funny drama about a spiritual force and a family’s need to connect with it.

Advertisements

“Steven’s voice is critical, political and full of heart and From Darkness is a deeply-personal work,” Todd explained.

On the anniversary of Vinnie’s death, his brother Preston is being visited by spirits— seemingly tormenting him while he sleeps.

And Preston’s sister, Akira buries her pain in her phone. Their father, Eric, is in denial. Their mother, Abigail, is numbing her pain with drink. Nan, meanwhile, is coping with it all by talking… a lot.

Steven Oliver’s deeply moving new play deep dives into contemporary family politics and also the connection between culture, grief and our humanity, with Steven’s signature aplomb.

Steven Oliver’s play features stellar Indigenous cast

Seventeen-year-old Preston is on the cusp of something otherworldly. His family’s disconnect from each other and the world has gone on long enough.

It’s time to purge the past to embrace the present if they’re to have a future, and an encounter with spirits might just be the catalyst they all need.

In his debut at La Boite, Isaac Drandic directs this incredible new Australian work with a stellar Indigenous cast.

Roxanne McDonald (Lysa & The Freeborn Dames), Colin Smith (Romeo & Juliet, A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lisa Maza and her nephew Benjin Maza along with Ebony McGuire all star.

The cast explores the intersection of culture, grief and humanity in this intensely personal new work.

From Darkness is making its world premiere at La Boite Theatre Company from September 7 to 28 as part of the Brisbane Festival. For details and tickets head to the La Boite Theatre Company website. To see the full Brisbane Festival lineup, visit the Brisbane Festival website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.