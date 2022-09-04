Steve Price ‘old, male & cancelled’, forgets stale and pale 😁

FFS. Steve Price is on the radio, the tele and writes for newspapers, but the poor old bugger feels cancelled.😢 Cry me a f_cking river!

Why are the people who claim they’ve been cancelled always those with the biggest platforms?

This time, the Price is not right.

I’d hazard a guess that some old, pale, male and stale media commentators are not employed for their thoughtful and considered analysis of important issues.

They are there to contrive outrage.

In an article in the Herald Sun, Price moans about the modern world.

“Non-binary bathrooms in pubs, no TV commercials without a coloured person, someone of Asian background and equal numbers of men and women or a same-sex couple.”

You know why those things happened, old fella?

Because pubs don’t want to lose the customers who require uni-sex toilets. And advertisers want People of Colour, women and same-sex couples to buy their products.

Gone are the days of Mr Price’s youth (and my own) when we were all happy to watch old white men tell us what products we needed.

It’s a different world, Mr Codger. But you know what remains the same?

A loud minority of older people whining that everything was better back in the day.

‘Old Man Yelling at Cloud’ is no new thing. “The horseless carriage will never replace a nicely sprung buggy,” they once said.

With the same sense of belief that troglodytes now insist that solar and wind will never replace fossil fuels. F_cking fossils.

Boomer, it’s getting a bit old.

The audience for the contrived outrage is dying.

Like the dodo, those that fail to adapt will not survive.

Cancel culture

You wanna know who knows about cancel culture?

People of Colour, same-sex couples, women…

The very people Price rails against.

And why do they know?

Because for generations, the old, pale, male and stale wanted them seen and not heard. Women had to fight for the vote and still don’t enjoy equal representation in the nation’s parliaments.

POC? The White Australia Policy saw non-Europeans tossed out of Australia in huge numbers in the early 1900s and refused entry for generations later. Ask an educated African of means what hoops they need to jump through to visit Australia even today.

First Nations people? Where do we even start?

Queers? Don’t tell us about cancel culture. Gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender people and the rest of our rainbow communities? We were the unmentionables of Australian culture until recent times.

Price is almost old enough to remember ‘the abominable crime among Christians not to be named’.

Even now, it only takes a few people to march down the street with a Rainbow Flag to prompt complaints of ‘the rainbow cult shoving their agenda down our throats’. (Note the insinuation of oral rape inherent in the ignorant trope.)

I could go on, but I’m tired now. Probably my advancing years. But, not so old I don’t remember my youthful resolution not to end up like my elders raging against an inevitably changing world.

Times change but entitled boomers are for f_cking ever.

