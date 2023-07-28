Steve Johnson isn’t going away



In the feature story from the July issue of QNews NSW Magazine, Andrew M Potts interviews Steve Johnson from his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts following his brother’s killer finally being sentenced.

Steve Johnson told us he’s not done fighting.

QNews: Does this feel like closure for you or do you think you have more to do?

Steve Johnson: Certainly finding justice for Scott feels finished at this point. His killer has confessed, he’s behind bars. He is being punished and an appeal seems very unlikely.

He’s agreed to a set of facts and it looks as though this is it for my brother’s killer.

But what that has done is really bring my attention to the many dozens of other victims who don’t have justice yet.

In the same month that Scott’s killer was sentenced, the killer of Raymond Keam, who was beaten to death the year before my brother in Randwick’s Allison Park, was convicted of murder. So these cases can be solved.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes is now looking at Crispin Dye’s death, from 1993, and found that even the simplest steps in an investigation, namely taking his clothes and putting them in for forensic analysis, had never been done.

So the Special Commission submitted the clothing for DNA evidence. The forensic team found a couple of notes in his shirt pocket that had never been noticed during the initial investigation, including a post-it note with a phone number and a name on it.

This kind of evidence may exist for the other victims as well.

In Scott’s case and in Raymond Keam’s case when a real homicide investigation began, as opposed to the previous investigations that just focused on closing cases, or Scott’s case, asserting suicide, it took less than 18 months to find the killers and they didn’t require a ton of police resources.

So these aren’t super challenging cases to solve. They just need to be paid attention to, with an earnest desire to solve them.

So my intention now is to do whatever I can to help the Special Commission publicise the findings that they’ve started to produce and to encourage the New South Wales Police Force to change.

I’m not exactly sure what that change looks like, but it certainly seems like there’s a few dozen cases of gay men who lost their lives that were not adequately investigated.

Fresh eyes on these cases with a vigorous and honest desire to solve them could actually result in bringing justice to those men and answers to their family families.



In so many of these cases vital police work wasn’t done. What do you think that says about the attitudes of the police who were assigned to investigate those cases and how they valued the lives of those victims?

It’s totally shameful. Supreme Court Justice John Sackar, who is the Commissioner of the Special Inquiry, used the word “shambolic”.

Over and over again they lost evidence. In John Russell’s case he had a clump of hair in his hand when he was found at the bottom of the cliffs that could have been from his killer.

That hair went missing and that enables the police to insist that perhaps the hair was his own – like he’d pulled his own hair out on his way to the ground!

You’ve called for a New South Wales Police Force hate crimes unit to be created with the same dedication as the team that solved your brother’s murder. Could you tell me about that?

In the submissions of the Special Commission that they published a couple weeks ago there is a 300 page document that they’ve sent to the New South Wales Police for answers.

And if you read that, what you see is that every time there was public interest in these cases, the police would react with some form of hand waving to make it seem like they were interested in solving them.

So a hate crime unit kept getting established with one or two police officers and then, after a short time when the public attention faded away it would be quietly disbanded.

That happened two or three times. That’s obviously not sufficient. The New South Wales Police need a dedicated hate crimes unit that’s permanent, that’s well staffed and has the resources to investigate all of these cases. Not just review them, which is what Strike Force Parrabell did in 2015.

Parrabell reviewed those 88 deaths to determine which were hate crime related and which weren’t, and it’s now widely viewed to have come up with the wrong answer.

They decided only eight of them were hate crime related, but there was no actual reinvestigation as part of Parrabell, just a review of the files.

The New South Wales Police needs a dedicated hate crime squad that’s devoted to solving these cases, which we’ve now proven could be solved even after 30 years.

You are working on a book about your long fight for justice. Through all this, the actual police case against Scott White has never been made public because the case never went to a full trial. Are you going to reveal those details in the book?

I’ll include as many details as the investigative team that solved my brother’s case will allow me to.

But there are details pertaining to the covert operation that have to stay private. It’s important that the police are able to protect the identities of the undercover officers and the methodology they used, and I’ll respect that.

What was a shock to me was that Scott White was the brother of Shane Newman, who was already on our radar, and that both of them were part of this gang called the Manly Boys that we’d identified as possible suspects when we started investigating this for ourselves in 2007.

If the police had investigated my brother’s case in 1988 as a possible homicide that gang would’ve been on their short list too.

So this violent man, Scott Newman [who changed his name to] White, has been at large for more than 30 years because the police decided not to investigate it in 1988.

And for those 30 years, his criminal record piled up, his bashing of gay men. His repeated domestic violence and a slew of other crimes were allowed to happen because the police decided not to investigate my brother’s case.

Were you the first person to put the Newman brothers on the police’s radar as suspects that could have been involved in your brother’s killing?

Yes. In 2007 I hired Dan Glick, an investigative journalist, and he went to Manly and he was there for only six days.

In those six days he jogged up to the cliffs and spoke to somebody working at the water treatment plant and established in 45 minutes that this spot, two kilometres from the police station, was a popular gay beat, and had been for decades.

Then he spent a couple more days in the library looking at newspaper clippings and at the courthouse getting court documents.

In those six days he established nearly everything that needed to be known to get an investigation started.

And those court records established there were at least three gangs in Manly who habitually assaulted gay men at beats all over Manly around the time of Scott’s death.

The Manly Boys, which included the Newmans, was one of those. We put all this in a report in 2007 and we submitted it to the police. And we never got an answer back.

It wasn’t until 2012 when the second inquest happened that we got access to the police internal response to our report, which was marked at the top, “not to be divulged to the Johnson family”.

That response denied any similarities to the Bondi killing, which were also cliff falls.

And then it proceeded to blame me for the death of my brother because it hypothesised that I did not accept my brother’s homosexuality, and that must have been why he killed himself.

We put the Newmans and these two other gangs in front of the police in 2007, and they just ignored it.

Instead, it took another 13 years before they apprehended one of these men.



The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Detective Chief Inspector John Lehmann may have misled the public in February of 2013 when he told the ABC that the case was at that time open and a team was working on it. What was your reaction to learning that?

I already knew he was misleading the public at the time. When he appeared on Australian story in 2013, he had already told us that Scott’s case had a “zero solvability index” and that they had no intention of working on it. He told us he didn’t believe there was a crime committed.

He informed me they had shut down the investigation. And then he appears a month later on Australian Story saying that they’re working on it.

After that, in 2015, the police started a secret strike force called “Neiwand,” focused on a reinvestigation of the Bondi killings. John Russell and Ross Warren, which deputy coroner Jacqueline Milledge determined were homicides, potentially by gay hate gangs, in her inquest of 2005.

Strike Force Neiwand “reinvestigates” these two cases. But really what it was about was overturning her finding that they weren’t suicides.

According to the Special Commission, Strikeforce Neiwand had marching orders to demolish the investigating officer’s police work on which Jacqueline Milledge findings were based.

And that’s what they did. And the Special Commission raked through his report and pointed out dozens of false claims that they had made about the investigating officer’s police work in those cases, which led to an internal overturning of those cases as homicides and filing them away as closed cases.

Strike Force Neiwand was never revealed to the public or to the victims’ families until the Special Commission discovered it. Peter Russell, the brother of John Russell, had no idea the police had decided internally that his brother was not killed and closed this case without telling him.

I just don’t know how to explain this behaviour.

What did you make of the text exchanges that were revealed by the inquiry between Mick Willing And Pamela Young in 2015 where they said they’d been working to stop you from, in their words, “win[ning]?”

We already had the strong sense in 2012 after the second inquest, from Detective Inspector John Lehmann at the unsolved homicides unit, that the police had no desire or intention of working on my brother’s case.

We didn’t know why, and we still really don’t know why.

And we were awfully surprised that the Australian Story episode about Scott’s case actually prompted the police to go to the police minister, Mike Gallacher, and ask him to approve a reward of a hundred thousand dollars so that they could announce that on the television.

That wasn’t my request. I had no contact with Mike Gallacher before he did that. So the police have fabricated this story that there was some sort of inappropriate political reason why the minister prioritised Scott’s case.

The police leadership prioritised Scott’s case because of the bad publicity they got from Australian Story.

The hostility from the investigating officer, Pamela Young, and her boss, Mick Willing, was palpable from the very beginning before they even met me.

I felt they had a visceral reaction to the publicity from around that time surrounding Scott’s case as there was an increasing public awareness of this epidemic of gay hate crime that occurred in the eighties and the nineties.

And now the Special Commission has confirmed through texts and emails about the establishment of these surreptitious strike forces, that the police had declared an all out war on me for leading the charge to reopen these cases and get them solved.

The texts prove that they considered my efforts an affront. It was a request for an investigation in Scott’s case, and then it became a request for an investigation in these other cases. And they obviously didn’t want to do that.

It’s astonishing, these actions that police took over decades to keep these cases closed. The public, the gay community, everyone in Australia should be up in arms about the police needing to reform the way they approach LGBTIQ crimes and their victims’ families.

Scott is included in the Rise memorial at Mark’s Park in Tamarama, but would you like to see something installed to remember him at Manly as well?

Right now I’m still focused on the Special Commission. Their report and recommendations are due at the end of August. I’m going to do everything I can to help promote their efforts and make sure that everyone is listening and paying attention.

I’m so grateful that Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans and his team solved my brother’s case and they are standing by the model they’ve established to solve these types of crimes and I know that team hopes to see that model applied in other cases as well.

Establishing a memorial is something that I’d be delighted to do down the road, but right now I think there’s still a lot more work to be done.



– Andrew Potts has previously been employed as an investigator by the Johnson family

