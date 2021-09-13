Hunter Valley man jailed for shooting man with cattle gun during hookup

A man who shot his male lover with a bolt gun during a casual hookup turned terrifying attack in regional New South Wales has been jailed for nine years.

Wrists bound, blindfolded and wearing only a dog collar, the 68-year-old victim was shot in the neck with the cattle gun by attacker Stephen Orr (pictured).

The victim earlier met the 59-year-old former abattoir worker on a bisexual dating app.

Newcastle District Court heard the pair met in-person at a Hunter Valley pub in August 2017, ABC News reported.

The pair then headed to Orr’s caravan at Paynes Crossing, west of Cessnock, for sessions of consensual sex.

“The offender then asked the victim if he would participate in some light bondage. The victim agreed,” the court heard.

“The victim’s wrists were then secured with cable ties.

“[He] was blindfolded and there were two more occasions of sex.”

But then the victim felt something cold and hard press against his neck.

Orr fired a shot from a bolt gun, traditionally used to stun and kill cattle, into the victim, knocking him out.

The victim suffered a puncture wound and fractures of the T1 and T2 vertebrae, as well as bruising on his upper body. The court heard the shot could have paralysed the man.

When the victim woke, he was unable to move but asked his attacker, “Why did you do this to me?”

“To get you to relax,” Orr replied, before threatening the man with another gun.

Standing around seven metres from the victim, Orr told him, “I will kill you here.”

The court heard the victim then started running towards the road and heard a shot fired in his direction.

At the road, the victim then flagged down a passing car for help, still wearing only a dog collar.

Judge says no explanation for ‘bizarre’ Stephen Orr sex attack

Stephen Orr pleaded guilty to a list of charged in March, including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to detaining a person to gain an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm.

Orr also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with disregard for safety and also three firearms offences.

Judge Ellis called the attack “bizarre” and the lack of motive troubling.

She said the absence of an explanation for the violence raised doubts about his prospects for rehabilitation.

“It beggars belief [there’s] no connection between his bizarre conduct on this day and some underlying, undiscovered or undiagnosed mental health issue,” he said.

Judge Ellis convicted Orr and sentenced him to nine years in prison, with a non-parole period of five years and six months.

With time served, Orr will be eligible for release in February 2023.

