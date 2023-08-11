Stephen Fry loved his surprise role in Red, White & Royal Blue

Stephen Fry has talked about his surprise casting as a “homophobic” King of England in the new gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue.

The movie, based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel, follows the son of the US president, Alex, and the prince of England, Henry, who fall in love after a public feud.

It’s streaming on Prime Video now, and after a lot of secrecy around the project, it’s now known Stephen Fry plays the fictional King James III.

He’s Prince Henry’s grandfather, replacing Queen Mary from the original book. King James is not impressed by his grandson’s budding gay romance.

Red, White & Royal Blue writer-director Matthew López told Metro, “If you are casting a fictional heterosexual homophobic bully of a monarch, you first go to Stephen Fry!

“Because it’s cheeky – and he knew he was cheeky – and he came in and he did such beautiful work.”

The writer-director felt Fry “took a lot of delicious pleasure in playing that role.”

“We all knew, and Stephen knew it most especially, that there was something potentially subversive about that,” he said.

“And he played it to the hilt. We had so much fun together.”

Stephen Fry said he filmed his Red, White & Royal Blue appearance in a single day, and said modern queer films have a “confidence and swagger” that he loves.

“I had a marvellous day working with them, and I think it’ll be something rather special. It’s funny and charming, but also truthful and touching,” Stephen told Logo.

“It’s a beautiful, gay love story. In every sense a fairytale story, I suppose you could say. The cast was new to me.

“I don’t know if you agree with me, but queer stories have kind of come of age, in a way. We’re still proud to tell them.

“We’re still anxious to see them and hungry for different aspects of gay experience and gay life, but there’s a confidence and a swagger about it that I find divine.”

