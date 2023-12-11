Stephen Fry shares big update after serious stage fall

Stephen Fry has given an update on his recovery three months after he broke his leg, pelvis and some ribs in a fall from a stage in London.

The British actor and broadcaster was rushed to hospital in September after plunging almost two metres from a stage after a talk at London’s O2 Arena.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, the 66-year-old said he “praised my lucky stars” he didn’t injure his spine or skull.

“I did my bow after delivering this lecture, turned to go off stage and didn’t realise that I was walking off the part of the stage where there was nothing – just a six-foot drop onto concrete,” he said.

“So I broke my right leg in a couple of places and my hip and pelvis in four places and a bunch of ribs.”

Stephen said he “didn’t want to make a fuss about it” and the secret to his recovery was “constant physiotherapy”.

However he said in the hospital, he was very reluctant to take the highly addictive opioid Oxycontin for his pain.

He refused the pills but changed his mind after his surgeon told him they were needed to speed up his recovery and “are not there for your comfort. They are there for your recovery and to save the NHS money”.

Stephen said he’d just had an “exciting week” because he’d walked without a stick for the first time in months.

The 66-year-old said “like Lazarus I cast aside my crutches” and was back at work.

Stephen Fry is hosting a new Aussie-UK version of Jeopardy!

Stephen Fry will soon be on Australian TV hosting a new version of Jeopardy!, the US quiz show. The new version is filming in the UK and co-produced by Australia’s Channel Nine.

The longtime QI host said he got the job because he mentioned the show to his American agent while filming Morning Wars.

“He asked me what I was getting up to everyday and I said, ‘Well, my husband and I are not very Hollywood party animals or anything like that. We usually stay at home, one of us will cook and we’ll watch Jeopardy!‘” Stephen told BBC Radio.

Stephen wondered aloud why there wasn’t a UK version, telling his agent it was “the best format I’ve ever encountered”.

“A couple of weeks later, he calls up and says, ‘They’re very excited about you hosting Jeopardy.‘ And I said, ‘Excuse me?'” he recalled.

He said the US version of Jeopardy! is “an institution”. The host was won over as soon as he visited the set for the new Aussie/UK version. The show will premiere in 2024.

