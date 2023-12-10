Stephen Bates pre-selected to re-contest seat of Brisbane

The Greens have pre-selected the openly gay Stephen Bates to re-contest the seat of Brisbane at the next election.

Stephen Bates

Born in London.

Moved with family to Yeppoon, Queensland in 2007.

Studied at the University of Queensland and worked in the United States for a while.

Before entering parliament worked in retail.

Defeated the openly gay incumbent Liberal member for Brisbane Trevor Evans in the 2022 federal election.

Stephen Bates effectively harnessed humour as part of his 2022 campaign. His risque geo-located Grindr ads attracted extensive media coverage, raising his profile in the inner-city electorate. The ads featured slogans like ‘The best parliaments are hung’ and ‘Put Stephen Bates on top this election’.

Stephen Bates has served as the Greens Spokesperson on LGBTIQA+ and Youth since June 2022 and as Whip since November.

The popular first-term member describes it as the privilege of a lifetime to represent the seat of Brisbane.

“I’m passionate about renters’ rights and housing justice, universal and free health and education, climate action, and putting people before profit.”

Read More:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.