Statement from new Qld Senator Nita Green

Newly elected Senator Nita Green today issued a statement on her election to the Federal Senate. “I am incredibly honoured to be elected as a Senator for Queensland,” she said.

Nita defined her role as “representing all Queenslanders, especially those who live outside the South East corner.”

Last year, she moved to Cairns with her wife, wanting to play a role in representing regional Queensland.

Following Labor’s election loss, Senator Green listed listening and learning as important requirements for duties for Labor representatives.

“So we can deliver policies that drive investment, protect secure jobs, build a diverse economy and create a positive future to look forward to.”

She said she spent the weeks since the election listening to and learning from key stakeholders.

The senator said she want to know what Labor needs to do to win back the trust and support of regional Queensland.

“I will continue this consultation throughout my term as a Senator.”

Equal opportunity

Nita said wanting the same access to opportunity for every Australian motivated her to enter politics. As the daughter of a nurse and a single Mum, she understood that not every Australian enjoys the same opportunities. She believes in equal access for Australians where ever they are born and what ever their parents do for a living.

She spoke of the barriers she overcame to reach her goals.

“Other Australians face bigger and harsher barriers to success simply because of their race, gender, sexuality, disability or economics.”

Senator Green declared her determination to eliminating those barriers to equal opportunity and the discrimination that underpins them.

Senator Nita Green: I am a young woman. I’m gay…

Senator Green also listed some of the constituencies she herself is a member of, including the LGBTIQ communities.

“I am a young woman, I’m gay, I’m a unionist and I’m a lawyer.

“I want to assure Queenslanders that as their representative in the Senate I will be above all else – hardworking and incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve my community.”

