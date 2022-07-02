State Library of Queensland Rainbow Research Fellowship

The State Library of Queensland has announced the inaugural Rainbow Research Fellowship. Among other benefits, the Fellowship will include a $15,000 stipend.

A first for Queensland, and potentially for Australia

The Rainbow Research Fellowship will support research, exploration, and creation of new knowledge about Queensland’s LGBTIQA+ histories and communities.

This groundbreaking Fellowship will assist in correcting the absence of LGBTIQA+ stories from great swathes of Australian history. The State Library of Queensland supports a more inclusive telling of Queensland history. Indeed, the library welcomes applications from people who identify as LGBTIQA+.

The Library will accept applications for any projects that involve research using the State Library collection. This includes — but is not limited to — researchers, artists, creatives, filmmakers, digital media practitioners, musicians and composers, curators and arts professionals, writers, independent scholars and other creators.

Do you have the potential to inspire interest and curiosity in Queensland history?

Can you foster new perspectives for tangible public outcomes such as creative work, exhibition, lecture, written work, a website, or a performance?

Then you should apply.

The Fellowship recipient will receive a stipend of $15,000. Also, to enable easy access to the John Oxley Library and State Library collections and resources, they will be allotted a personal workspace within the State Library of Queensland’s Neil Roberts Research Lounge for 12 months. Additionally, they will enjoy premium access to State Library’s extensive collections and library staff expertise.

Tim Roberts, historian

Historian Tim Roberts has researched extensively at the State Library of Queensland. He described the Fellowship as a great opportunity.

“The State Library of Queensland holds an impressive archive of Queensland’s rainbow history. It ranges from the Campaign Against Moral Persecution newsletter acquired at the time of production, to Duck News, the early newsletters of the Queensland AIDS Council. There are also records of various pride marches and community events in addition to archival copies of QNews, Brother Sister, and Queensland Pride. The collections also include historical records of leather group Boot Co Brisbane, the world-renowned Condoman poster, and even a banned poster from the Australian Airlines campaign featuring a man and two women laying together.”

Also in the library collections: rare books like No easy path: the life and times of Lilian Violet Cooper. The library holds numerous photographs documenting Queensland life while countless stories await the researcher in over 300 historic newspapers on microfilm.

Applications will open Wednesday 20 July 2022, and close Friday, August 12, 2022. Applicants must complete an application form, available from July 20.

Want to learn more? Then check out the State Library’s Rainbow Research Fellowship info page.

