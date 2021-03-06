Start your engines: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under lineup revealed

The ten drag queens appearing on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under have been confirmed as they join in Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade tonight.

The highly-anticipated inaugural season of the local spinoff filmed in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this year.

And on Saturday afternoon Art Simone (Geelong), Karen from Finance (Melbourne), Maxi Shield (Sydney), Coco Jumbo (Sydney), Jojo Zaho (Newcastle), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney), and Scarlet Adams (Perth) all announced on social media they’re appearing on the show.

Joining the seven Australian queens are New Zealand queens Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean.

The local queens are set to join the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night, as part of Stan’s “Homecoming Queens” float.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is coming to the Australian streaming service later this year.

Production company World of Wonder confirmed the lineup on Saturday afternoon.

World of Wonder released a video message from Michelle Visage and judge Rhys Nicholson giving a sneak peek at the queens.

Meet the ten stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queens below:

Art Simone (Geelong)

Coco Jumbo (Sydney)

Etecetera Etcetera (Sydney)

Elektra Shock (Auckland)

Jojo Zaho (Newcastle)

Karen from Finance (Melbourne)

Maxi Shield (Sydney)

Scarlet Adams (Perth)

Anita Wigl’it (Auckland)

Kita Mean (Auckland)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to premiere later this year

RuPaul and Michelle Visage are both appearing on the local version. Last week, Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson confirmed he is permanent judge on the show alongside them.

Other celebrity guest stars and the premiere date will be confirmed soon.

The highly anticipated series will premiere in Australia on Stan later this year.

