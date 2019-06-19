Star Observer saved by established publisher

Lawrence Gibbons, publisher of Sydney’s City Hub newspaper, announced last night the acquisition of the Star Observer. His new company Out Publications will now publish the Sydney based LGBTIQ newspaper.

The Star Observer will now move into the City Hub offices with both publications managed by Lawrence Gibbons as Group Editor.

Advertisements

Due to celebrate their 40th year, Star Observer ran into financial difficulty and went into voluntary administration last month.

Previously, Gay & Lesbian Community Publishing Limited, former publishers of the Star Observer, appointed Trent McMillen from MaC Insolvency as administrator on Friday, 10 May.

Later, on 16 May, the board of directors made an announcement of the appointment.

At the time, Star Observer chairman, Sebastian Rice, attributed the downfall to cash flow issues.

The LGBTIQ community-owned not-for-profit relied on revenues from advertising.

As a result of an unforeseen slowdown in advertising clients paying their bills, the organisation experienced cash flow problems.

Subsequently, the Star Observer ran low on cash for operating and wages expenses.

Despite a readership of more than 120,000, Star Observer also faced a financial crisis in 2014. At that time, a crowd-funding campaign that exceeded its target by $25,000, raised over $100,000 to keep the publication going.

Sydney Star Observer Saved: Lawrence Gibbons

City Hub publishes local news and information in Sydney. Group editor Lawrence Gibbons launched the newspaper in 1995.

Lawrence said, “I am thrilled to work with the Star Observer team to deliver a 40th anniversary edition in July.”

“I met Michael Glynn, the founder (of Star Observer), the year that he died in 1996″.

Advertisements

“It is an honour and a privilege to keep Michael’s legacy alive.”

The Team at QNews and QN Magazine congratulate Lawrence Gibbons.

We applaud his decision to maintain a queer voice in NSW.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.