Stanley Tucci has thoughts on straight actors playing gay roles

Stanley Tucci has said he thinks it’s “fine” for straight actors to play gay characters on screen as long as they do it “the right way”.

The actor recently appearing on BBC Radio show Desert Island Discs. During the chat, Stanley weighed in on the subject of straight actors in gay roles, declaring it an actor’s job “to play different people.”

Tucci, who’s straight, has played a few gay characters across his filmography.

In 2020, he and Colin Firth co-starred in romantic drama Supernova, about a gay couple who take a road trip after one is diagnosed with onset dementia.

Tucci famously played the magazine art director Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada. His character Sean in 2010’s Burlesque was also gay.

When asked for his thoughts on the subject, the actor said, “Obviously, I believe that’s fine”.

“I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say that ‘it was just so beautiful,’ you know, ‘You did it the right way,'” he said.

“Because often, it’s not done the right way,” he said.

The “right way,” he clarified, was avoiding tipping a character into stereotype or caricature.

“An actor is an actor is an actor. You’re supposed to play different people,” Stanley Tucci added.

“You just are. That’s the whole point of it.”

Tom Hanks had different view reflecting on Philadelphia

Last year, Tom Hanks had a different view to Stanley Tucci, telling The New York Times he doesn’t think a straight actor could take on a gay role like his one in 1993 HIV drama Philadelphia today.

Tom Hanks starred in the film as a gay man who’s discriminated against at work over his HIV status. The actor won the Best Actor Oscar for the performance.

“Let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now?’ No, and rightly so,” Hanks said.

“The whole point of Philadelphia was don’t be afraid.

“One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man.

“We’re beyond that now. And I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.

“It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.