A false alarm caused a stampede at an NYC Pride event at a New York City park after hundreds fled after mistaking the sound of fireworks for gunfire.

A huge crowd of Pridegoers had gathered Washington Square Park on Sunday, hours after the city’s Pride March, when fireworks were set off, police said.

Videos on social media showed hundreds of punters moving fast in multiple directions along adjacent streets after the sad scare.

But the NYPD tweeted shortly after the incident, “There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park.

“After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location.”

Journalist Shannon Liao, who was there, tweeted Pridegoers “had no choice but to flee on instinct or face being trampled on. Heartbreaking to see.”

No injuries after ‘heartbreaking’ gun scare

Thankfully, the NYPD later confirmed that the panic did not result in any serious injuries.

A day earlier, two people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Oslo, Norway, in an alleged act of terror.

There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park. After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location. pic.twitter.com/QXwEolmZks — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 27, 2022

Queer and trans people are so worried about shootings now that there was a stampede at pride. Someone shot off fireworks in Washington Square Park and everyone ran. pic.twitter.com/VdybnPnOIL — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) June 27, 2022

I was at pride and people started screaming, running, saying there was shots fired. I started running with the crowd but its just wild to live in a country where we’re all prepared to run or die like that — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) June 27, 2022

I was in the stampede last night at washington square park’s pride celebration in nyc. so many qtpoc running away for fear of a mass shooting and we had no choice but to flee on instinct, or face being trampled on. heart-breaking to see, please stay safe https://t.co/pqei3JoTFz — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 27, 2022

Tonight at Pride in NYC people heard fireworks and thought it was gunshots. This country is traumatized https://t.co/Kf83RwmHC1 — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2022

the way mass shootings have affected nyc is insane. fireworks went off at washington square park during pride and people almost got trampled because people ran in masses in fear. like nothing i have ever seen. — SATORU GOJO ✨ (@briannajadexo) June 27, 2022

Planned Parenthood headed NYC Pride march

Hours earlier, the NYC Pride March drew a huge crowd to Manhattan’s streets on Sunday US time. It was the first in-person NYC Pride March since 2019.

US organisation Planned Parenthood headed this year’s march. This was in light of last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade and allowing US states to restrict or ban abortion services.

NYC Pride organisers said the decision “overturning nearly five decades of protections and reproductive freedom is devastating.”

“This dangerous decision puts millions in harm’s way,” they said.

“It gives government control over our individual freedom to choose. And it sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.”

They added, “Pride was born of protest and will always be a space to fight injustice and discrimination.”

