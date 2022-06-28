World

Stampede after NYC Pridegoers ‘mistake fireworks for gunshots’

Jordan Hirst
nyc pride stampede gunshots fireworks washington square park nypd
Images: TikTok, Twitter

A false alarm caused a stampede at an NYC Pride event at a New York City park after hundreds fled after mistaking the sound of fireworks for gunfire.

A huge crowd of Pridegoers had gathered Washington Square Park on Sunday, hours after the city’s Pride March, when fireworks were set off, police said.

Videos on social media showed hundreds of punters moving fast in multiple directions along adjacent streets after the sad scare.

But the NYPD tweeted shortly after the incident, “There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park.

“After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location.”

Journalist Shannon Liao, who was there, tweeted Pridegoers “had no choice but to flee on instinct or face being trampled on. Heartbreaking to see.”

No injuries after ‘heartbreaking’ gun scare

Thankfully, the NYPD later confirmed that the panic did not result in any serious injuries.

A day earlier, two people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Oslo, Norway, in an alleged act of terror.

@unclevince77 You cant make this up #fyp #nyc #nycpride #pride ♬ original sound – UnK Vince

Planned Parenthood headed NYC Pride march

Hours earlier, the NYC Pride March drew a huge crowd to Manhattan’s streets on Sunday US time. It was the first in-person NYC Pride March since 2019.

US organisation Planned Parenthood headed this year’s march. This was in light of last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade and allowing US states to restrict or ban abortion services.

NYC Pride organisers said the decision “overturning nearly five decades of protections and reproductive freedom is devastating.”

“This dangerous decision puts millions in harm’s way,” they said.

“It gives government control over our individual freedom to choose. And it sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.”

They added, “Pride was born of protest and will always be a space to fight injustice and discrimination.”

