‘Stalked and extorted’: Ricky Martin sues his nephew for $20 million

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew after the 21-year-old accused the singer of incest and sexual abuse.

Martin says in the lawsuit that he had been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person,” TMZ reported.

The nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, claimed in July that the two men were romantically involved for seven months. He claimed Ricky Martin stalked him after he refused to accept the breakup.

But the court case was thrown out weeks later, after Sanchez voluntarily asked the court to withdraw his restraining order against Martin.

The judge dropped the temporary order against the singer, who vehemently denied the “completely false and fabricated” allegations and dismissed the incest claims as “disgusting”.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Ricky Martin’s lawyers said at the time.

This week Ricky Martin filed the $20 million lawsuit against his nephew in his home country of Puerto Rico.

Martin claims that since July, Sanchez has continued to message the singer on social media threatening to “assassinate his reputation” if he didn’t pay him.

The singer alleged Sanchez posted his private phone number on Instagram and prior to the restraining order, also messaged him multiple times a day every day over a four month period, TMZ reported.

Martin, who has four children with husband Jwan Yosef, said he and his family feel “unsafe” in Puerto Rico due to the “maladjusted” Sanchez’s alleged behaviour.

The singer is asking the judge to order Sanchez cease all communication with him and his family.

Further, Martin also states in the suit he’s missed out on business opportunities because of his nephew’s “reckless and malicious” allegations. As a result he’s suing his relative for $US20 million in damages.

‘So devastating for me and my family and friends’

Back in July, Ricky Martin spoke out about the “devastating” legal drama in a video message.

“For two weeks, I wasn’t allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge and the claims were proven to be false,” he said.

“But I’m going to tell you the truth. It’s been so painful. It’s been devastating for me, for my family and for my friends.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

