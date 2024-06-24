STAGE FRIGHT: bringing Marlene Dietrich to Qtopia Sydney

Jude Bowler has been performing on the stage for over 25 years and is bringing her hit show STAGE FRIGHT ein Kabarett to Qtopia Sydney’s The Loading Dock theatre’s inaugural season in July.

She spoke to QNews about what it’s like to channel one of the greatest cultural icons of the 20th Century, Marlene Dietrich.

When did you discover Marlene Dietrich and what does she mean to you?

I first performed the character in 2014. But people had been suggesting her to me since I was a young lesbian, first hitting Oxford St in the 90s. I didn’t understand the attraction! It wasn’t till many years later I saw a YouTube clip of her in Blonde Venus that made me really laugh, then I went down the rabbit hole. Mostly I performed her in short sets, until I came up with this show during the pandemic.

What do you think is behind her enduring appeal with audiences 30 years after her death?

The enigma. The suave eccentricity. I get all ages at my shows and everyone can reference the look and the attitude, even if they can’t all pinpoint the originator. I also get some solid aficionados! She fascinates. Dietrich was of the time, yet so far ahead of it. Her image has been seared into our pop-cultural psyche, at scale – probably the first to arrive, and likely the last to leave.

She’s been endlessly referenced by artists who’ve followed – Madonna, Bowie, Grace Jones, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, Kylie, The White Stripes, Ryan Murphy – American Horror Story, need I go on? Something’s been embedded deep down in us, over almost a century, that resonates. Only last year Dior used her as the inspo for their Pre-Fall collection – Dietrich wore a lot of Dior.

What do you like the most about performing as Marlene?

Being sassy and lazy … and glamourous – which is not quite my day-to-day vibe.

During her post WWII one-woman shows, Dietrich would perform songs from her movies as well as her take on contemporary popular hits. Is that something we can expect from your show?

Since you put it like that, yeah, that’s pretty much the show. “From the movies and from the records”, we do Dietrich originals + mashups of Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Blondie, even a pinch of Prince. Frankie Bouchier (my accompanist) “delights” in the range of music styles and genres we cover. Which is to politely say, it’s hilarious and ridiculous.

Marlene was a bisexual woman in an open marriage who bedded many famous Hollywood men as well as women but she has become an important style icon for lesbians. Why do you think that is?

Cause she’s smokin. She was sexy in slacks and seductive in sequins. She knew what she was about and wasn’t taking anybody’s crap for it. Style was instinct. “I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men. … If I dressed for myself I’d wear jeans. I adore jeans.” Have you seen her in jeans? Still smokin.

What are you looking forward to the most about bringing the show to Qtopia Sydney?

I’m thrilled to be included in the inaugural season at The Loading Dock at Qtopia. What a great space for the community, and the Arts. Plus, I’ve been touring regionally all year, from Lithgow to Broken Hill and everywhere in between, playing all kinds of venues, so a proper dressing room, in a proper theatre, for a whole week, will be a luxury! To top it off, getting to hang in my home town!

STAGE FRIGHT ein Kabarett

3-6 July, 7pm

The Loading Docking – Qtopia Sydney

TIX: https://events.humanitix.com/stage-fright-ein-kabarett-live-at-the-loading-dock

-For more information go to www.judebowler.com

