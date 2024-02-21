St Patrick’s bemoans Cecilia Gentili funeral – ‘mother of all whores’

Conservative Catholics in New York have their chastity belts in a twist after the funeral at St Patrick’s Cathedral for Cecilia Gentili, celebrated as the ‘mother of all whores’.

Over 1000 mourners attended the funeral of the Argentinian-born advocate for transgender people, sex workers and people with HIV.

Mother of all whores

Friends and family packed St Patrick’s Cathedral for a joyous celebration of Cecilia’s life on Saturday. Mourners chanted her name. They sang, and they danced, and during one especially popular eulogy, celebrated her as ‘Saint Cecilia, the mother of all whores’.

While some parishioners praised the cathedral for hosting the funeral, conservative Catholics responded with outrage.

“A mockery of the Christian faith,” said one, “a blasphemous & sacrilegious fiasco,” complained another. The archdiocese then issued a statement claiming it was unaware of Cecilia’s background when it agreed to host the service.

Cecilia’s family said they did not notify the church that she was transgender for fear it would refuse to host the event.

They denied that amounted to deceiving the church.

“Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious church continues to belittle, oppress and chastise. The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all.”

A beautiful service honoring the life of @CeciliaGentili – rest well Mother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sgc3nTr1hD — Marti (@MartiGCummings) February 15, 2024

