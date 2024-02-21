World

St Patrick’s bemoans Cecilia Gentili funeral – ‘mother of all whores’

Cecilia Gentili mother of all whores st patrick's
Image: Twitter

Conservative Catholics in New York have their chastity belts in a twist after the funeral at St Patrick’s Cathedral for Cecilia Gentili, celebrated as the ‘mother of all whores’.

Over 1000 mourners attended the funeral of the Argentinian-born advocate for transgender people, sex workers and people with HIV.

Mother of all whores

Friends and family packed St Patrick’s Cathedral for a joyous celebration of Cecilia’s life on Saturday. Mourners chanted her name. They sang, and they danced, and during one especially popular eulogy, celebrated her as ‘Saint Cecilia, the mother of all whores’.

While some parishioners praised the cathedral for hosting the funeral, conservative Catholics responded with outrage.

“A mockery of the Christian faith,” said one, “a blasphemous & sacrilegious fiasco,” complained another. The archdiocese then issued a statement claiming it was unaware of Cecilia’s background when it agreed to host the service.

Cecilia’s family said they did not notify the church that she was transgender for fear it would refuse to host the event.

They denied that amounted to deceiving the church.

“Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious church continues to belittle, oppress and chastise. The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all.”

Cecilia Gentili: Transgender activist and ‘Pose’ star dies at 52.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

catholic education tasmania gerard gaskin
Crusader Watch: Catholic Education Tasmania’s Gerard Gaskin
pope francis online pornography homosexuality not a crime
Homosexuality not a crime says pope of words, not deeds
pope benedict gay agenda joseph ratzinger
Benedict XVI: thoughts and prayers for vile former pope
cardinal hollerich
Cardinal Hollerich wants change to doctrine on homosexuality
grindr hookup sex in the city vatican city
A Sunday homily: Grindr hookups – Sex in the (Vatican) City
defrocked cardinal mccarrick
Defrocked Cardinal charged with sexual abuse of a minor