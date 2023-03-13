Sportsman Hotel features in new ABC drama In Our Blood

Brisbane gay bar Sportsman Hotel will feature in the ABC’s new musical drama series In Our Blood, premiering this weekend.

The series, Australia’s own It’s A Sin, explores Australia’s radical response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and how queer communities, politicians and medical experts responded.

As the virus emerges in 1980s Sydney, all realise they must work together to stop the spread in order to save thousands of lives.

“When we are faced with a health crisis, if we mobilise as a community, educate ourselves and put our differences aside, we can save lives,” the synopsis reads.

In Our Blood is four-part musical drama series

In scenes in the series, Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel stands in for Sydney nightclub Patchs. Gay public servant David (Tim Draxl) parties there with friends, alongside drag hostess Patty (Art Simone, above).

David lives with his Colombian lover, chef Gabe (Oscar Leal), and has a dream job working as advisor to fictional Health Minister Jeremy Wilding (Matt Day).

But his private life and job collide when he and the Minister grapple with overseas reports of GRID – Gay Related Immune Deficiency, the early name for HIV /AIDS.

Meanwhile, lesbian activist Deb (Jada Alberts), her teacher girlfriend Michelle (Anna McGahan), Patchs busboy Liam (Wil King), gay nun Tim (Ryan A. Murphy) and indigenous gay man Alsessio (Steven Oliver) are protesting for the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

But threatening to interrupt their activism is an unknown virus that Darlinghurst doctor Paul (Nicholas Brown) warns is killing gay men.

In Our Blood‘s 80s soundtrack also weaves gay anthems into the story, through four queer performers who break the fourth wall as a kind of Greek chorus.

In Our Blood premieres on Sunday (March 19) on ABC TV. All episodes will also be available to stream on ABC iview.

