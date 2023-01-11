Two drag legends will join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel has unveiled the names of the two local drag legends heading into its Queensland Drag Hall of Fame next month.

The Drag Hall of Fame is located in the Lounge Bar of the venue, proudly Brisbane’s home of drag. Each year, Sporties honours a group of performers for their contributions to Queensland’s drag scene and LGBTIQ+ community.

And on February 11, Sportsman Hotel will induct another two Queensland legends, Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite.

The two drag queens will each perform on the Sporties stage and accept their honours in an induction ceremony at the venue.

Drag Hall of Famer Miss Synthetique will host the ceremony from 10pm. Special guests Miss Sporties 2022 Shanny T-Bone, Sporties Smackdown Champion 2022 Ladybird and Carla M’World will also perform.

Speaking last year, Drag Hall of Famer and longtime host Wanda DParke said the honour recognises a performers’ contributions to community, the local drag scene as well as activism and charity work.

“It’s not a competition, nor is it something that you apply for. Sporties decides the Hall of Fame inductees on many criteria,” Wanda explained.

“It’s about the performer themselves, how they take care of their punters, as well as everything they’ve done for the community.

“It’s recognition for a long and dedicated career in our community and an incredible contribution to the Brisbane drag scene.”

All the performers currently in the Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame

The Sportsman Hotel created the Drag Hall of Fame in 2017 to recognise and acknowledge the achievements of the drag entertainers.

Each performer is immortalised on the wall of the Sportsman Hotel Lounge Bar.

In 2022, drag legends Iona Toyboy and Sasha Trajik-Mole were honoured, as was legendary Queensland entertainer and activist Toye de Wilde.

Drag performers Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, Dame Liz Taylor, Miss Synthetique and Wanda D’Parke were the first in 2017.

Then, Betty Nature, Trixie Onassis, Yana Michelle and also longtime Queensland producer Gavin Anthony joined them.

In late 2019, the Sportsman Hotel then inducted drag queen Candy Surprise. Performers Malika and and Ella Va’lay followed in January 2020.

In 2021, Queensland drag queens Tara Ra Boom Deay, Sue Wridge and veteran showgirl Hazel La Belle received the honour.

