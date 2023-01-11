Venues

Two drag legends will join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame

Jordan Hirst
Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame inductees Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite to perform in Brisbane
Images: Sportsman Hotel

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel has unveiled the names of the two local drag legends heading into its Queensland Drag Hall of Fame next month.

The Drag Hall of Fame is located in the Lounge Bar of the venue, proudly Brisbane’s home of drag. Each year, Sporties honours a group of performers for their contributions to Queensland’s drag scene and LGBTIQ+ community.

And on February 11, Sportsman Hotel will induct another two Queensland legends, Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite.

The two drag queens will each perform on the Sporties stage and accept their honours in an induction ceremony at the venue.

Drag Hall of Famer Miss Synthetique will host the ceremony from 10pm. Special guests Miss Sporties 2022 Shanny T-Bone, Sporties Smackdown Champion 2022 Ladybird and Carla M’World will also perform.

Speaking last year, Drag Hall of Famer and longtime host Wanda DParke said the honour recognises a performers’ contributions to community, the local drag scene as well as activism and charity work.

“It’s not a competition, nor is it something that you apply for. Sporties decides the Hall of Fame inductees on many criteria,” Wanda explained.

“It’s about the performer themselves, how they take care of their punters, as well as everything they’ve done for the community.

“It’s recognition for a long and dedicated career in our community and an incredible contribution to the Brisbane drag scene.”

All the performers currently in the Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame

The Sportsman Hotel created the Drag Hall of Fame in 2017 to recognise and acknowledge the achievements of the drag entertainers.

Each performer is immortalised on the wall of the Sportsman Hotel Lounge Bar.

In 2022, drag legends Iona Toyboy and Sasha Trajik-Mole were honoured, as was legendary Queensland entertainer and activist Toye de Wilde.

Drag performers Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, Dame Liz Taylor, Miss Synthetique and Wanda D’Parke were the first in 2017.

Then, Betty Nature, Trixie Onassis, Yana Michelle and also longtime Queensland producer Gavin Anthony joined them.

In late 2019, the Sportsman Hotel then inducted drag queen Candy Surprise. Performers Malika and and Ella Va’lay followed in January 2020.

In 2021, Queensland drag queens Tara Ra Boom Deay, Sue Wridge and veteran showgirl Hazel La Belle received the honour.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Noah de Losa graduated from University of Melbourne dressed in drag
This medical student graduated in drag and the photos are fierce
neil mclucas the sportsman
Neil McLucas: the icon behind early Brisbane gay bars
Santa and Krampus
Ho Ho Homo! The gayest holiday events around Australia
RuPaul hosting RuPaul's Drag Race and fan favourite Shangela
Shangela reacts to RuPaul saying she should’ve won Drag Race
Courtney Act moves into first Sydney home
Courtney Act bought her first home in Sydney and gave us all a tour
Rapper Azealia Banks new rant against Australia
‘Disgraceful’: Aussie tour promoters hit back at Azealia Banks