Sports clubs get behind Perth’s bid for 2030 Gay Games

Pride WA is leading Perth’s bid to host the 2030 Gay Games, the world’s most high-profile LGBTQIA+ sporting tournament.

Every four years, the Gay Games draw tens of thousands of athletes and spectators to each host city around the world. The 2018 Games in Paris had over 10,000 athletes take part.

For 2030’s event, organising body the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) confirmed ten cities across five continents had made the “long list” of bidders for 2030.

Australian cities Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth are among those ten cities, as well as Auckland in New Zealand.

In Perth, Pride WA is leading the WA capital city’s bid.

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said now was the perfect time to host the Games, given a big jump in the number of LGBTIQA+ sporting clubs recently.

“We are so excited to be bidding for the Gay Games 2030. Perth has an incredibly vibrant and diverse LGBTQIA+ sports community that has grown and flourished in recent years,” Laurie said.

“This coupled with Perth’s strong sporting culture, great weather and world-class sporting facilities makes Perth the right city, at the right time, for the Gay Games 2030.”

Team Perth backs Gay Games for 2030

In Perth, well over a dozen clubs and groups offer inclusive sports and recreation activities, under the umbrella Team Perth.

Laurie said most of Pride WA’s staff and board members participate in multiple teams themselves.

“LGBTQIA+ sports are so much more than exercise. It is an incredible community. LGBTQIA+ sports is where many of us find our home – including me,” she said.

“Bidding for the Gay Games is a way of sharing our vibrant LGBTQIA+ sports community with the world and continuing to bring us all even closer together.”

The bidding process’ next step has a deadline of August 2024. The ten cities must all submit their first bid books, explaining how their city would put on the 2030 Games.

In Adelaide, out soccer star Josh Cavallo and South Australia’s queer arts festival Feast are supporting their cities’ bid.

The next Gay Games are in Valencia, Spain in 2026. Sydney was the last Australian city to host the event in 2002.

