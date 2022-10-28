Sporties to play Patchs in ABC docudrama

Brisbane community hub and grand old dame of Spring Hill, Sporties, has become an actress. The dear old drama queen will portray iconic Sydney club Patchs in a forthcoming ABC docudrama.

Patchs

Campaign publisher Rod Stringer and silent partner Bill McKelvie opened Patchs upstairs at 33 Oxford St in 1976. Three years later, Bill sold the club without Rod’s knowledge, to Walter Furlong. Furlong then sold this to legendary Sydney bar owner Dawn O’Donnell.

She ran the club in partnership with French restaurateur Roger Teyssedre and controversial Sydney businessman Abe Saffron. Abe Saffron — ‘Mr Sin’ — or the ‘Boss of the Cross’ — one of those businessmen often described as ‘a colourful identity’

Rod said today that Walter Furlong paid Bill McKelvie. Furlong sold this to O’Donnell and Saffron then sent him on a flight to Western Australia with a young male sex worker. Furlong turned up dead two days after arriving in WA. The $100,000 apparently evaporated into thin air.

Many credit Dawn O’Donnell with the creation of Oxford Street as a gay mecca and Sydney as an international gay destination. Iconic Sydney drag performer Beatrice said of Dawn O’Donnell, “She invented the idea of Oxford Street.”

At the time she opened Patchs, male homosexuality remained a crime in NSW. Indeed, decriminalisation only occurred eight years later in 1984. By that time, the gay community was grappling with the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

DJ Stephen Allkins described his first visit to the venue as a teenager in 1976 to the Sydney Pride History Group.

“I was home. That was it. It was the most fabulous place I’d ever been in my life… It’s full of gay people and they’re all dressed to the nines. They’re not hiding under a rock… They’re expressing and happy.”

ABC docudrama

Sporties owner Neil McLucas said the docudrama is set in the Sydney gay scene of the 1980s at the time of the AIDS crisis. The crew decorated the front of the Sportsman Hotel last week to represent Patches with an interior set representing a Chinese restaurant.

Neil said although originally planned as a full-length movie, the production will now screen as a four-part series. It is believed that the ABC plan to screen the series around the time of WorldPride 2023.

