Spinning the decks with DJ Torz

DJ Torz is the founder and organiser of Dykadellic. Photo by Carmel De Jager.

Dykadellic founder DJ Torz speaks to QNews about the origins of one of LGBTQIA+ Sydney’s newest leading women’s events.

In the Sydney queer scene, many recognise that the nightlife scene is dominated by venues and spaces that predominantly cater towards gay men.

That is not to say the rest of the queer community isn’t made welcome, but it’s uncommon to find a venue or party that consistently has queer women as their first priority, not as an afterthought. Enter DJ Torz and Dykadellic.

Dykadellic is one of Sydney’s most prominent club events dedicated to queer women.

The club night focuses specifically on creating a space in the nightlife scene for lesbian, trans, queer and genderqueer people, plus their allies.

QNews: What led to the creation of Dykadellic?

DJ Torz: Originally, Dykadellic was created to fill a gap during the Women’s World Cup. We knew there were lesbians coming from all around the world to visit and watch the games, and they were on socials asking where the parties are.

At that time I was Social and Events Co-Ordinator for a women’s soccer club, and when a friend suggested I throw some parties in July 2023 I thought “How hard can it be?” (Turns out, hard!).

I spoke to a few venues and found the iconic Kinselas near Taylor Square with a crew of fantastically supportive staff and jumped right in, booking five Fridays in a row.

I was very fortunate that they saw my vision, and backed me. It was nerve wracking to begin with, wondering if anyone would show up.

On several occasions, during the peak of the night with the dance floor heaving and hundreds of people having a glorious night, my friend would pull me aside and say “Look. You created this.” I was so humbled many times. After those first five weeks, locals asked us to keep it going.



What got you into DJing in the first place, and how would you describe your sets?

I’ve always been in awe of DJs. Over the years, I have quietly watched from the side at parties and wondered what they are doing.

It actually wasn’t even on my radar to step up to the decks myself. During one of those initial parties, two of my three DJs arrived late, which caused me such stress. There was a brief moment there where it seemed likely that a packed dancefloor was going to go silent as one DJ left and their replacement wasn’t there yet.

I felt like this was a gap in my skillset, that I needed to be able to step in. So last year I did the DJ course at Sydney DJ School with Nikki Carvell out of necessity.

Turns out, I love it. I love going through DJ pools and music libraries to find little nuggets of gold. I love listening to other DJs for inspiration. I love having my ear out as I go about my life, listening to music in shops and on the radio.

Building my set is such fun. And then, being behind the decks and watching the audience as I transition to drop a little surprise is such a thrill.

I’m still finding my style. At Dykadellic I have generally played disco house. I love curious and surprising mashups. I’m a big fan of drum and bass, dubstep, and techno.

I had a really great response to the set I played at our recently Mardi Gras party, where I snuck in a bit of Dom Dolla, Kita Alexander, Skillex, and Yaeji. I was also thrilled to play Ponymeadow’s newly released track “Over the Edge”.

I have met some wonderful people since I started Dykadellic, and DJ/producer Ponymeadow is one of them. It was such fun to see her response as she heard her own song playing through the massive sound system at Kinselas.

Some of my favourite DJ sets have been Alison Wonderland and Charlotte de Witte. Since then, having learned to DJ myself, watching Fred Again when he did his recent Australian tour is like seeing artists through a new lens.

I am going to Primavera Sound in Barcelona next month, and can’t wait to see Peggy Gou perform.

Do you think the amount of queer spaces for women vs men in Sydney is balanced?

I created Dykadellic because I felt there was a gap and there weren’t enough lesbian forward spaces. Since then, more have popped up, which is wonderful.

Birdcage, Limes, Lemons, Girlthing, Medusa and Sundaylicious have lots of offerings, some regular and some more sporadic. We try to work around each other and spread things out across the month.

But it’s nothing like what is offered to queer male forward spaces, where there would be several choices every weekend. I suppose it is really just a supply and demand kind of thing.

If you have a 1,000 capacity club open every Saturday targeted at women, lesbian, non-binary folk it just wouldn’t sell out and the promoter and club couldn’t afford to keep it open.

The answer, really, is for people to support the events that are out there. If you see a Dykadellic party advertised, and you want Dykadellic to keep going for the long term, then buy a ticket and come along. Vote with your feet and support the events you enjoy.

What makes Dykadellic unique compared to some of the other queer spaces for women in Sydney?

At Dykadellic, I wanted to create a lesbian-forward place with really great music. I am really particular when choosing the best DJs I can find, and amazingly skilled performers. I love the line-ups I’ve curated. We’ve had acrobats, fire performers, pole dancers and even a flashmob. And I’ve got some exciting things to come this year.

Some of the little touches I’ve provided at Dykadellic are free sanitary items and deodorant in the bathrooms, and mints at the bar. We had fun colourful sunglasses and lots of donuts at a recent party. I like to add fun surprises and make people smile.

My door daddy, Saxon, is someone who knows how to keep our space safe. They are a safe space for anyone who needs a break, and they are really good at deescalating issues to make sure everyone can enjoy the party.

I always ask for feedback from partygoers and I genuinely care about their response. Dykadellic has evolved over time, and I’m always learning new ways to make it the best lesbian party in Sydney. I think that’s what makes it unique, is my personal touch and the fact that I genuinely care.

What can we look forward to in the near future for Dykadellic?

The next party we have coming up is at Hermann’s Bar in Camperdown on Saturday 11 May.

I’m trying to find great spaces in the Inner West. People tell me they enjoy Saturday afternoon parties, so we’ll certainly see a few more of those.

Sexy Galexy is Australia’s longest performing Drag King pioneer, who has performed and hosted for me several times.

They will debut their DJ career for me at Hermann’s Bar, and I can’t wait. They play nu-disco funky house, and their high energy high camp style is going to slay!

-For more information follow Dykadellic on Facebook or Instagram.