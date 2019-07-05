Spider-Man actor performs Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland showed the world his acrobatic versatility during a recent Lip Sync Battle. After starting off with a classic interpretation of Gene Kelly’s ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, Tom shucked off his suit and transformed for an outrageous rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’.

During his Rihanna tribute, Tom made good use of his Peter Parker skills as he danced up a storm.

Advertisements

And when we say storm – yes – we mean it rains.

Scroll down to check out the vid.

The actor recently spoke out in support of the idea that his Spider-Man character could be gay.

In an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times, Tom Holland said he wanted to see more diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands,” he admitted.

“But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

Holland said he would “of course” be on board with Spider-Man coming out as gay in a future film.

“The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy,” he said.

“It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Tom Holland Lip Sync Battle

Holland played Spider-Man in five Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, which smashed records this year to become the highest grossing film of 2019 and the second-highest grossing of all time.

The latest film, Spider-Man: Far from Home, is currently screening in Australia.

More gay Marvel characters?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige last month promised fans that an LGBTIQ superhero would be “coming soon”, in an interview with Gizmodo.

Advertisements

An openly gay character called the Grieving Man made a fleeting appearance during Avengers: Endgame.

“I liked it that our hero, Steve Rogers, doesn’t blink an eye at that fact,” said Feige.

“It is just truth and is heartbreaking for his loss and for the life he’s trying to put back together.

“It was never meant to be looked at as our first hero.

“I guess it’s the first reference so it does, of course, get a lot of attention.”

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.