Spice Girls reunion for Glastonbury in 2024?

English papers report that the Spice Girls reunion will finally happen with the group in talks to headline Glastonbury next year for their 30th anniversary.

The Sun quotes a source who says Glastonbury would suit Victoria Beckham’s ‘cool’ aesthetic. (Whatever the fck that is.🤪)

“For the past few years, the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power.

“Their schedules are pretty manic so getting them all in one room at any one time is hard. But over the past six months, there’s been more contact as a five than at any time since the 2012 Olympics.

“Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss.

“There will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn’t want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity.

“The group have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and this would sit with Victoria’s ‘cool’ aesthetic. And, certainly, hubby David and their four kids would love it.”

Mel C played Glastonbury this year and hinted at more to come.

“All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?’”

