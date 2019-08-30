Spice Girl Mel C explains why she’s a passionate transgender ally

Spice Girl Mel C has opened up about why she’s passionate about transgender rights, after she unfurled a trans flag at a UK pride event this month.

Mel dedicated her performance of Spice Girls hit 2 Become 1 to the trans community during her Brighton Pride performance on August 3.

“I’ve been proudly holding the Pride flag everywhere I go, very proudly,” she said on stage.

“But tonight, I’ve been given this very special flag by one of my dancers. And I’m going to be holding this tonight when I sing my next song.

“This is a flag we don’t see often enough. This is a flag we all want to see a lot more of. This is for trans and non-binary [people].

“Every part of the Pride community is very important. Tonight, I’m sharing this. We all need, we all deserve, and we all should have love.”

In a new interview with Vice, Mel C has explained why she decided to come out in support of trans rights.

“I didn’t even know the trans and non-binary community had a flag,” she said.

The singer is on a world tour of Pride festivals with the LGBTIQ drag collective Sink the Pink. Mel said Grace Shush, a non-binary member of the group, gave her the flag.

Reminder (as if you need one) that the Spice Girls are a 💯 force for good.@MelanieCmusic unequivocally standing up for trans and non-binary people 🏳️‍🌈💙💖 😘👌 (lovely @octojon sent me this) pic.twitter.com/wYUwtBcGch — Rob Holley 🅰️ (@robholley) August 4, 2019

‘We’re all people and we want the same things’

Like Australia, the UK is also going through a bruising transgender rights debate that Mel C believes all comes down to “fear”.

“It’s this social thing; it’s tradition and it’s gone through families,” she said.

“It’s this fear and ignorance… All these things, they all come from fear and just not knowing. Fundamentally, that’s where the problem lies.

“But if you get to know these people, it dissipates because you think, ‘God, they’re just people too.’

“We’re all just people, we all just want the same things. That’s one of the reasons why I feel very lucky. Not everybody has the opportunity to really spend time with people in the trans and non-binary community.”

Mel C said that was why she felt “very passionately” about sending a message with the trans flag.

“I have friends with children and some of them are questioning whether they’ve been born in the right body,” she said.

“Young people know immediately. As soon as they’re able to express that, they need support systems put in place that families can go to.”

Spice Girls Australian tour plans fall through

Earlier this week, news broke that the Spice Girls wouldn’t be touring Australia next year after all.

At the end of a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in June, Mel B announced the group’s Spice World tour would head to Australia early 2020.

But the Daily Telegraph reported negotiations were understood to have fallen through after Geri Halliwell refused to sign on.

“The Australian public really wanted it and the Australian promoters really wanted it too,” a source told the Telegraph.

“It never really got off the ground though because of Ginger.”

