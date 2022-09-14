Spare me! Chess world abuzz with vibrating anal beads

Lordy, lordy, lordy. Get your Bingo cards out. Who had a vibrating anal beads scandal rocking the chess world marked down? As the world awaited news of something other than the royal funeral, a vibrating anal beads chess scandal knocked us on our arses.

The saga began last week when World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen lost to Grandmaster Hans Niemann. Norwegian Carlsen is something of a god in the chess world while American Niemann entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked player.

I can’t explain much more than that. Chess rates with train-spotting and stamp-collecting on my GAF-o-meter.

But anyway, no one expected Nieman to break Carlsen’s 53-game winning streak.

Carlsen then withdrew from the tournament without explanation.

Accusations of cheating began to fill the air.

Rectal morse code

That’s when some cheeky Redditor suggested Niemann received coded messages during the match via vibrating anal beads.

Others filled in the blanks until a complete theory emerged. A friend watching the broadcast supposedly fed the moves into an AI program and then transmitted solutions to Niemann via the vibrating anal beads.

Buzz – buzz – buzz – buuuuuuzzzzz – buuuuuuzzzzz – buzz – buzz – buzz.

A frankly ridiculous theory. It first of all assumes chess players have friends.

Later, someone else suggested Carlsen started the whole vibrating anal beads thing. He allegedly used them during his entire chess career. The beads only failed him on a few occasions when he was too drunk to feel the vibrations.

I don’t know about Carlsen’s arse, but my head is beginning to buzz. Time for a dot-point timeline.

someone stole the anal beads program.

Niemann used it against Carlsen without properly understanding the workings.

the signal to Niemann’s beads disrupted the signal to Carlsen’s.

Carlsen lost.

he couldn’t reveal Niemann’s cheating without giving himself up.

What did Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice write about chess in One Night in Bangkok?

And thank God I’m only watching the game – controlling it –

I don’t see you guys rating,

The kind of mate I’m contemplating.

I’d let you watch, I would invite you,

But the queens we use would not excite you.

Meanwhile 19-year-old Hans Niemann has denied cheating and offered to strip fully naked for future games.

I won’t be watching. I’m otherwise occupied learning Morse code for a future appearance on Millionaire Hot Seat. My seat won’t only be hot – it will be buzzing.

