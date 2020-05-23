Spanish doctor recovers from COVID-19 – becomes Mr Gay World

Dr Francisco José Alvarado contracted COVID-19 while working long shifts in March. The Spanish doctor spent three weeks in quarantine, recovered and returned to work. Last week, he received a phone call to tell him of his new title — Mr Gay World.

Francisco competed in Mr Gay World in 2019 and became first runner-up. With the organisers forced to postpone the event in 2020 due to too the pandemic, they decided to award this year’s title to Francisco.

Francisco told Redacción Médica that he received the phone call at work.

“It is an injection of fresh air in the circumstances we are experiencing. The coronavirus issue is affecting much at the health level and is wearing out management and politics.”

Francisco spoke to Redacción Médica the day after IDAHOBIT 2020.

He told the publication he will use his title to fight against homophobia.

“We must continue working against it in health and in general… It was 30 years ago yesterday that the World Health Organization discontinued homosexuality from mental illnesses. Today, in 2020, it continues talking about conversational [conversion?] therapies to cure homosexuality.”

Mr Gay World’s recovery from COVID-19

In the early days of the pandemic, Francisco José Alvarado worked two jobs, employed at a medical centre and a hospital. However, he became sick himself.

“I started with a dry cough, but we were in a moment of collective hysteria such that I did not give much credibility. I was very tired and with muscle aches.”

The Spanish doctor put his symptoms down to exhaustion after working a 24-hour shift. But then he developed more specific symptoms like headaches and diarrhoea. He underwent a test at the health centre and it returned a positive result.

After self-quarantining for 20 days, another test came back negative and he returned to work.

Francisco posted to Instagram about his new title.

🦠 It seems that the virus has given me the superpower of being the faggot of the world hahaha. How sweet are the headlines … 🤣 We will use this superpower to continue betting on respect, even if in a pandemic it is more difficult. 🦸🏻‍♂️ Do not trust yourselves, that you should not skip the preventive measures to get infected and get a title👸 🏻 The superpowers are still in the handwashing, the safe distance and a face mask when this is not possible 😷 – – – – – – – – – 🌈 Happy weekend 🙃

