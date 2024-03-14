Spain: The top five LGBTQIA+ places to visit 

Spain has a rich history, a vibrant culture, and is one of the most LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations in the world. We’ve put together a list of the hottest queer destinations in the country for you to check out.

Each winter anyone with a social media account is bombarded with photos of summer holidays in the northern hemisphere.

While most of us shiver through the coldest months, friends post their snaps from Europe’s best beaches, cutest towns and hottest parties.

However, don’t worry, there is something you can do to stop this affliction: travel there yourself!

Europe has many great places to visit but Spain is the destination that people flock to in the hotter months from May to September.

Here are our top picks of places to visit:

Ibiza

There’s a reason the Vengaboys sang about Ibiza – it is the world’s party island!

It attracts some of the biggest international DJs to the planet’s most incredible nightclubs.

But it’s not just a party centre, Ibiza also has a charming Old Town (where the LGBTQIA+ nightlife is located) to hidden coves and beaches.

It’s the perfect destination to party at night and then chill or explore the next day.

Barcelona

Spain’s second-largest city has everything: amazing food, shopping, art and unique architecture.

The Eixample district is the city’s ‘gaybourhood’ with an array of bars, restaurants and boutique stores.

Kylie fans can also visit the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc swimming pool to recreate the iconic music video to Slow.

There are also day trips galore with visits to nearby Girona, Montserrat, and Tarragona all available by public transport.

Sitges

Just down the road from the city is Europe’s leading gay beach destination – Sitges.

It’s just 40 mins from Barcelona and is a small city with hotels mainly within a 10-minute walk of the gay village.

The population explodes during summer with many international travellers and weekend visitors.

They’re drawn to the thriving scene, gay beach and picture-postcard cobbled streets to explore.

Madrid

Spain’s vibrant capital city is also one of Europe’s LGBTQIA+ metropolises.

The city’s ‘gaybourhood’ of Chueca features a choice of gay hotels, bars and cafes.

Madrid is also the country’s main transport hub.

It makes day or overnight visits to surrounding historic towns easy, like Avila (a fortified walled city), Segovia (famed for its ancient Roman aqueduct) and Cuenca (the town of hanging houses).

Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria is a spectacular volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean and forms part of the Spanish Canary Islands.

With its warm and temperate climate, it is a holiday destination all year round.

In Maspalomas, you’ll find the iconic Yumbo Centre which is the hub of LGBTQIA+ nightlife on the islands.

Other highlights are Playa del Ingles and the famous Maspalomas Dunes.

The more adventurous should also check out Puerto de Mogan (the Little Venice of the island), Firgas (the city of water), as well as the island’s capital Las Palmas.

So whether you want to explore new places, party the night away or find yourself a local oso (that’s the local word for bear) Spain is the perfect destination.

Make 2024 your year to visit Spain! Visit spain.info to find out more, or speak to your travel agent.

