Spacey Unmasked: fresh claims against Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey says he strongly denies further claims of inappropriate sexual behaviours made in the upcoming documentary Spacey Unmasked.

Spacey told GB News, “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, ever.

“I’ve clearly hooked up with, you know, some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me. But there was no conversation with me; it was all part of their plan, one that was always destined to fail because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

Actor Anthony Rapp made the first allegation against Spacey, claiming he touched him inappropriately when he was fourteen. Other men came forward to allege similar incidents over the years.

A New York court dismissed Anthony Rapp’s sexual assault lawsuit in 2022.

A separate court in London cleared Kevin Spacey of a further nine sexual offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

However, Spacey’s career came to a halt in 2017 after further accusations of inappropriate behaviour were made against him.

Spacey Unmasked, a Channel 4 documentary, is due to be released next week. The documentary contains accusations from two more actors.

