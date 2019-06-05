Rainbow crossing unveiled in southern Sydney suburb for Pride Month

A council in southern Sydney has installed a rainbow crossing in the suburb of Hurstville to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Georges River Council installed the rainbow crossing in a central location on Forest Road in the suburb.

Advertisements

Mayor Kevin Greene said the crossing was to celebrate and show support for the diverse community.

“Pride Month is an important annual event commemorating the history of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI+) rights,” he said.

“Council understands the importance of recognising and embracing the rich diversity within our community.

“The Rainbow Crossing installation will be a playful yet important symbol of our support not only for our customers, but also for our staff members who are part of the LGBTI+ community.”

Mayor Greene said the council had recently joined ACON’s Welcome Here Project. The initiative encourages organisations throughout Australia to create and promote inclusive spaces for LGBTIQ people.

“The Welcome Here Project emerged in response to high levels of violence against LGBTI+ people in the late 90s,” Mayor Greene said.

“Businesses who wanted to offer a safe space for people who were under threat of violence began displaying ‘Safe Place’ stickers in their windows.

“While the threat of street-based violence has reduced, it has not gone away completely.

“[This] is why we display our ‘Welcome Here’ sticker at our service centres, libraries, cultural facilities and childcare centres.”

See more photos of the Hurstvile rainbow crossing below:

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.