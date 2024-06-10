Southern Hibearnation brings bears from all over to Melbourne

A highlight in the Australasian bear community calendar, Southern Hibearnation has kicked off in Melbourne with fur, fun and frivolity.

Since 1998, Southern Hibernation has hosted free and ticketed events for the local bear community, as well as interstate and overseas admirers and guests.

The 24th Southern Hibearnation takes place this year (let’s not talk about Covid!). The VicBears committee said they were overwhelmed by the great turnout at their opening party at The Laird Saturday night.

“I’m ecstatic to see so many of our brothers from interstate and New Zealand here right from the start,” Vic President Adam Walton said.

“It’s one of my favourite parts of Hibearnation, meeting so many great and interesting bears and making new friends.”

Not just for the fellas

“We are hosting so many events all over Melbourne and we have four all-inclusive events this year. No matter how you identify, you’re welcome to join the fun,” Adam said.

With Bearaoke, Axe Throwing at Lumberpunks, a history walk with Holi Dae Knight, Meet the Contestants and more, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full list of Southern Hibearnation events here.

“With the bears events taking place in predominantly male spaces, it’s great that if you want, you can bring a friend or even your mum!” Walton said.

At the opening event, VicBears Treasurer Justin Howard shared big news.

“Over Covid, charity and community clubs have struggled. But I’m pleased to announce that VicBears have been able to build up their finances to be able to donate to charities again, as we’ve done for many years,” Justin said.

Their 2024 donations include $5000 to Transgender Victoria and also Black Rainbow. Black Rainbow offers vital mental health support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+ communities.

VicBears also donated $1000 to The Shed, a Melbourne-based support group for trans masculine people, as well as The Food Angels, a mutual Aid Group providing home-cooked meals for LGBTQIA folks in crisis in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laird, Melbourne (@thelairdmelbourne)

But who will win the title?

The highlight of Southern Hibernation is the Mr Australasia Bear Competition this Friday night.

Mr VicBear 2024 Joenas, Mr Bear Queensland Mitch, Mr Bear SA Nic, Mr Bear Perth Stewart, Mr Harbour City Bear Thomas and Mr Bear NZ Tia will take the stage. Each of the contenders will compete for the 2024 national title.

“Kicking Southern Hibernation off last night was a blast!” Mr VicBear 2024 Joenas Galinato said.

“It was great to start the week at the Laird with my fellow sash brothers, Mr Austalasia Bear’s Class of 2024.

“It was also great to warm up the night giving hugs to old and new friends from different cities. I can’t wait for the next big events lined up for the week!”

Southern Hibernation runs from June 8th – 16th. You can check out the full listing of events here.

