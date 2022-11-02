South Australia bans ‘disgusting’ sex offence ‘stealthing’

Another Australian state, South Australia, has made “stealthing” – the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex – illegal and punishable by jail.

A 2018 study suggested one in five gay and bisexual men and one in three women had been “stealthed” by a sexual partner.

Last month, research found 80 percent of Australians agreed stealthing should be a crime. However, 65 percent weren’t familiar with what the term actually meant.

SA Best crossbench MP Connie Bonaros put forward the legislation. She said stealthing was a “repugnant and disgusting act of betrayal”.

Bonaros said the “appalling” practice was “more common than most people believe” and a ban is overdue.

“From a judicial perspective it needs to be treated by the police and our court system in the same manner,” she said.

“Such grotesque acts of indecency deserve to be treated in the same manner as rape and a crime punishable by terms of imprisonment.”

Bonaros’ new law will amend the current Criminal Law Consideration Act, to explicitly state a person’s consent is negated by the misrepresentation of the other about the use of a condom.

Perpetrators found guilty of stealthing could face between 10 years to life imprisonment.

South Australian government supports bill banning stealthing

The South Australian government earlier committed to backing Ms Bonaros’s bill, ensuring its passage.

SA Attorney-General Kyam Maher described stealthing as an “insidious practice”.

“[This bill will] explicitly make sure that stealthing is covered by our criminal law and people that engage in it can be charged with sexual offences,” he said.

“There have been many calls from advocates to criminalise this under state law to make sure we’re explicitly ruling this as a crime.

Maher said other states including Tasmania, Victoria and the ACT had already passed similar laws.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.