Sorry terfs – most trans youth continue treatment as adults

A new study shows that most trans youth who begin gender-affirming treatment as teens, continue those treatments in adulthood.

Terfs love to bang on about caring for trans youth. Despite their hateful rhetoric, they claim they just want to protect kids from making choices they’ll later regret.

Who woulda thought that in 2022, we’d still be hearing the phrase ‘It’s just a phase’?

And why does transphobia so often echo the homophobia of years gone by?

Whenever possible, terfs drag out a claimed de-transitioner and forecast a looming epidemic of de-transition.

But de-transition need not be about regret. I’ve personally transitioned, de-transitioned and re-transitioned. Nothing to do with regret. Totally pragmatic decisions because in my younger life, it proved impossible to get jobs I wanted and was qualified for — as a trans person.

I didn’t change as a person. Nor did I identify any differently. I merely presented in a manner that would enable me to do work I loved. I’m sure many others faced similar decisions for a variety of reasons.

Sadly, despite decades of progress, many — too many — still find their authentic identity a barrier to gaining employment.

But anyway, time for terfs to stop the anecdotal bullshit. The science is in.

Trans youth study

The Amsterdam UMC hospital gender identity clinic conducted a study of 220 people assigned male at birth and 500 assigned female at birth. All 720 subjects began gender-affirming treatment between the ages of 14 and 17.

In the Netherlands, people under 18 can use puberty blockers after undergoing comprehensive medical assessments. If gender dysphoria persists, they can then request gender-affirming hormone treatment.

The study found that 704 of the 720 subjects — 98% — continued the treatment into adulthood. (It does not necessarily follow that 16 of the subjects de-transitioned. Some transgender people find they do not require hormone treatment to affirm their identity.)

Dr. Marianne van der Loos, one of the authors, described the study as reassuring.

“The key message is that the majority of people, who went through a thorough diagnostic evaluation prior to starting treatment, continued gender-affirming hormones at follow-up. This is reassuring regarding the recent increased public concern about regret of transition.”

