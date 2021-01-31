Sophie Xeon dead at 34 in full moon accident: #ItsOkayToCry

Musician and producer Sophie Xeon died yesterday in an accident. Record label Transgressive announced her death in Greece at the age of 34. In addition to her own music, Sophie worked as a producer for artists like Charlie XCX, Kim Petras, Madonna and Nicki Minaj.

The announcement from the record label said that Sophie fell while climbing to see the full moon.

Advertisements

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Sophie Xeon – It’s Okay To Cry

Born in Glasgow, Sophie Xeon began her music career as a DJ. She released her debut single in 2013. Mainstream success came following her 2015 collaboration with Charlie XCX. She also worked with Madonna on ‘Bitch, I’m Madonna’.

Earlier in her career, Sophie Xeon remained anonymous. However, she announced herself to the world as a transgender woman on the release of her 2017 album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides. She received a Grammy nomination for the album and spoke at the time about being trans.

“It means there’s no longer an expectation based on the body you were born into, or how your life should play out and how it should end.

“Traditional family models and structures of control disappear.

“Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive.”

Sophie released her latest single ‘UNISIL’ just two days before her sudden death.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.