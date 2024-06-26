SOPHIE: Posthumous album set for September release

A final, posthumous album by Sophie, the trans icon and pop producer who died suddenly in 2021, will be released on September 27, 2024.

The musician died after an accidental fall at her home in Greece at the age of 34.

Her sophomore album was nearly completed when Sophie died, the artist’s music labels – Future Classic and Transgressive Records – said in a joint statement.

It has now been “lovingly finalised by those who hold her closest”, including Sophie’s brother and collaborator Ben Long.

Several months after her death, Long told Billboard magazine that the musician had “literally hundreds of tracks” in the vault.

However, he wanted to “do right by Sophie” and only release what she would have wanted.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘We’re going to put everything out,’ because sometimes Sophie didn’t want it to or it wasn’t finished,” he said.

“But it was quite clear with a lot of songs, just from the fact that we had been working on them and mixing the album, that I know the direction a lot of things were supposed to be going.”

Posthumous album to ‘tell story of Sophie’s musical journey’

In a statement, Sophie’s family said the album would tell “the story of Sophie’s musical journey”.

“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music,” they said.

“It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.”

Alongside the news, they also released the first single, Reason Why. The song features pop singer Kim Petras and R&B duo BC Kingdom “Soph you’re still changing music!!!” Petras wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy to have this piece of you with me, I love you forever.”

