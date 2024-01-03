Sophie Ellis-Bextor reacts to Saltburn full-frontal scene

Music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has responded to and recreated the Murder On The Dancefloor scene from wild British film Saltburn – with clothes on – to ring in the new year.

Emerald Fennell’s gothic psychological thriller about privilege and queer desire has been streaming on Prime Video for just over a week.

Over the holidays, viewers’ reactions to certain scenes within the bonkers flick send it viral.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s signature song Murder On The Dancefloor features in Saltburn‘s final scene.

Barry Keoghan’s character Oliver is seen dancing to it throughout the titular stately British estate completely nude.

And as absolutely everyone watches Saltburn, the singer also gave her thanks as streams of the song exploded in the final weeks of 2023.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor previously said that the scene uses the song in the “most brilliant and memorable way.

The British singer told People she approved the song after receiving an outline, but still “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual”.

“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she said.

“I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song! He’s never going to be able to hear that in the same way again.

“And every time he’s out and that comes on, people are going to think he’s going to strip off!”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor explained that typically, “whenever your music’s used, you get a little synopsis”.

“So I saw Emerald’s name connected to the project and I already was familiar with her and how talented she is. I’ve seen [her 2020 film] Promising Young Woman and really enjoyed it,” she said.

“This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn’t have any context.

“I’ve got quite a quirky sense of humour anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out.

“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it.”

Saltburn – with its killer soundtrack – is available to stream in Australia and worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

Shirts come off in full trailer for Jacob Elordi thriller Saltburn

Lots of queer flicks made Rotten Tomatoes’ best of 2023 list

Dan Levy’s new film Good Grief comes to streaming this week

